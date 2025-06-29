A boxing match featuring Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will center stage on Saturday night, and bettors can utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after making their first $5 bet. The Paul vs. Chavez fighting card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start around 11 p.m. ET. According to the latest Jake Paul vs. Cesar Chavez betting odds, Paul is the -575 money line favorite (risk $575 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chavez Jr. is the +400 underdog. The over/under for total rounds is 8.5, with the over favored at -225 odds.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Preview

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight will be contested at the cruiserweight level. Saturday's showdown against Chavez will mark Paul's first fight since beating former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson last November. Paul enters his bout against Chavez with an 11-1 record, recording seven knockouts during that span.

Paul is on a five-fight win streak since suffering his only loss to Tommy Fury by split decision in February 2023. He is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Tyson last November on Netflix. The Tyson vs. Paul fight averaged 108 million live viewers globally, from the first bell to the final bell.

Meanwhile, Chavez has a significant advantage in experience over Paul. Chavez boasts a career 54-6-1 record after posting a 46-0-1 record over his first 47 fights. However, Chavez has only fought once since December 2021. Chavez Jr is 8-6 in his past 14 fights since losing the WBC middleweight title.

Both boxers have faced Anderson Silva in a boxing match. Chavez Jr lost to Silva by split decision in June 2021, while Paul won by unanimous decision in October 2022. Saturday's bout takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. According to the latest Paul vs. Chavez betting props, the fight is -170 to go the distance, and Paul is -110 to win by decision or technical decision.

