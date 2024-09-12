LAS VEGAS – Contrary to their kickoff event in August, when a shirtless Edgar Berlanga -- sporting a massive chip on his shoulder that only competed for attention with the shiny chains adorning his neckline -- scowled as he stared down at Canelo Alvarez during their first faceoff, Wednesday's final press conference took on a much more business-like tone.

To his many critics on social media and within boxing's media core, Berlanga's nickname of "The Chosen One" couldn't be more apropos considering the 27-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, is only headlining Saturday's PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view card inside T-Mobile Arena because Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs), the unified super middleweight king and pound-for-pound great, called his number to join him for this Mexican Independence Day weekend showdown.

The choice was certainly a controversial one as the 34-year-old Alvarez, under pressure in the court of public opinion for avoiding a fight against division bogeyman David Benavidez while similarly dismissing a coveted superfight with Terence Crawford, stubbornly chose instead to declare he has nothing left to prove and can fight anyone of his choosing.

It's not as if Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), who has power in both hands and will hold a 5.5-inch height advantage over Alvarez, is incapable of pulling the upset. This is the same fighter who once touted an incredible streak to open his career of first-round knockouts in his first 16 fights, which brought with it crossover attention, including a high-profile friendship with rapper Fat Joe.

But, if we're being fair, Berlanga has been seen by critics as a safe alternative for Alvarez as a flashy yet unproven dance partner who comes from central casting as the perfect sacrificial lamb and dance partner to reignite the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry that is (rightfully) so romanticized by boxing fans.

Still, unlike just a month ago, fight week brought a much more mature version of Berlanga who sported a noticeably relaxed tone to his voice.

"There are a lot of doubters out there and people that don't believe in me but Saturday night, we are going to make them believers," Berlanga said. "It has been written already. I'm not supposed to be here. Everybody that is against me is here right in front of me. It's bound to happen and it's people's opinion because of who I fought to get here. People are going to say I'm going to get knocked out or I'm not going to go 12 rounds but it's God's plan for this to happen."

While the idea of Berlanga eventually advancing to a fight as big as the one he enters this weekend was seemingly always in the cards, it's the timing of it all that has fueled much of his critics' chatter. Not only does Berlanga openly lack the type of requisite victories typically needed to earn a spot against an all-time great and PPV juggernaut such as Alvarez, the start of this decade hasn't been the kindest to Berlanga's reputation as a boxer.

It's fair to question whether Berlanga's famed knockout streak actually stunted his growth as a prospect. Once the streak was snapped in 2021 when Berlanga lasted the eight-round distance to outpoint Demond Nicholson, it kicked off a new streak of five straight bouts that went to a decision as Berlanga often struggled to figure out his new identity as a boxer-puncher once his increased level of opposition proved able to avoid such an early exit.

Berlanga was also dropped and visibly hurt by Marcelo Coceres in a close 2021 decision win that seemed to fuel his mutual 2023 split with Top Rank, a promotion known for its impeccable track record of building prospects the right way that ultimately chose against continuing on with the unbeaten puncher.

To Berlanga's credit, he quickly rebounded by signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport. He also dropped big-name trainer Andre Rozier in favor of reuniting with original coach Mark Farrait and rebounded in a big way to open 2024 by scoring his first stoppage in four years when he knocked out unbeaten Padraig McCrory in February.

Still, that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from installing him as high as a 10-to-1 underdog.

"I've been at the bottom of the bottom coming from New York. It's not easy. It's a concrete jungle," Berlanga said. "I've been in the position where I could have 1,000-to-1 [odds] and I'm cool with it. There is more fire in my veins to go out there and prove it. This is the top of the mountain. This don't get any bigger. Now, it's just about getting my name out there and being in the history books forever."

While it certainly remains to be seen just how competitive Berlanga can be against Alvarez, who has nearly twice as many knockouts over his 19-year career as his younger foe has total fights, Berlanga has largely said the right things in recent months. He never backed down in terms of his words or body language in Alvarez's presence to kick off the fight promotion and was both calm and confident enough on Wednesday to make it seem as if Berlanga might be holding a secret about Saturday that only he knows.

"Don't overlook him, man," Farrait said. "The media can say what they want and they can do what they want [but] the bible says that the Lord is going to prepare you at a table in front of your enemies. The world is against Edgar, he's sitting right here. And you guys are his enemies. And guess what? You are going to see the glory."

Farrait went on to preach that his fighter doesn't simply hold a puncher's chance due to his size like so many critics have suggested and that Berlanga, instead, will showcase the kind of patience, poise and pure boxing ability that will shock the world. Yet, in the same breath, it almost seemed as if Farrait was attempting just enough mind tricks to lure Alvarez into the kind of toe-to-toe battle that critics believe is Berlanga's only hope of winning.

"Canelo is smart; Canelo is not going to come out and fight him right away," Farrait said. "That's impossible because, if he does, it's going to be a fireshoot early on. Believe me, we are grateful to Team Canelo for giving us this opportunity because it's an opportunity to knock the king off the throne. Every king's reign comes to an end."

Berlanga believes a victory this big could propel him toward becoming the next face of Puerto Rican boxing, as the successor to a lineage that has included the likes of Miguel Cotto, Felix Trinidad and Wilfredo Gomez. Yet, through all of Berlanga's tough talk and perceived visions of grandeur, Alvarez has been chill almost to the point of disinterest.

Alvarez believes that Saturday is just another chapter on his road to boxing immortality, no different than the challenge of fellow unbeaten Jaime Munguia in May, or any other in his 66-bout legendary career.

"I'm never overlooking any fighter," Alvarez said. "I know [Berlanga] is young, he's a good fighter and he's strong. But I've been in there with everybody. I have so much experience. I'm strong and I have a lot of talent. And I'm just the best."

If the old Ric Flair adage from pro wrestling is true that to be the best, you've got to beat the best, Berlanga certainly has his work cut out for him. The good news is he knows it, and yet still believes that it's his destiny to do it now, regardless of whether his critics agree with the timing.

"I'm not supposed to be here. I've been doubted since before I turned pro," Berlanga said. "But I knew that I was bound to end up in this position."