Edgar Berlanga looking to show off his reinvention in Zuffa Boxing debut against Steven Butler

If you've been closely following the words and demeanor of super middleweight star Edgar Berlanga of late, you might've noticed something different.

Yes, the flashy bling of the 29-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York, who proudly reps the Puerto Rican flag, is still in full effect, as is his penchant for speaking in the third person, But the recent big-name signing for upstart Zuffa Boxing has sounded much more mature as he sets to rebound in his return from a brutal fifth-round knockout loss to WBO super middleweight titleholder Hamzah Sheeraz.

"I'm actually glad [about] what happened to me last year with [Sheeraz] and the way it happened," Berlanga told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "Believe it or not, I needed that to be where I'm at now mentally. I feel like, if I would've got the victory, I probably would've went in a different direction mentally, physically and spiritually.

"Right now, I'm a different fighter. My mentality and my growth as being a man in this sport, and even being a better father. I just see a lot of things clearer now and I'm actually glad it happened to me. I take pride in that. I'm excited about what's to come and to really prove these people wrong and laugh at the haters."

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Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs), who signed with Zuffa in April, will make his promotional debut on Sunday night inside New York's Madison Square Garden Theater in the headliner of a Zuffa 09 card (8 p.m. ET, Paramount+) against Canadian slugger Steven Butler (38-5-1, 32 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Former IBF 140-pound titleholder Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) will make his welterweight debut in the co-main event against Mexico's Ricardo Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs).

The signing of Berlanga, who went the distance in a 2024 pay-per-view loss to Canelo Alvarez, was just another in a string of recent acquisitions for Zuffa. The TKO-owned promotion, which is run by UFC CEO Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan, along with financial backing from Saudi Arabia, also inked deals with Shakur Stevenson, Jai Opetaia, Conor Benn and Hitchins.

Berlanga, one of boxing's most polarizing figures, brings to the table for Zuffa someone who can move the needle, in victory or defeat, by employing his effortless swagger and almost irrational self-belief, that has become more of a super power that merely a personality quirk.

"[Signing with Zuffa] is a big thing and I'm excited for Dana White," Berlanga said. "I appreciate him. I appreciate Paramount and Nick Khan. They are doing an amazing job. Everything that [White] has done in the UFC, I feel like he's bringing over to the boxing world. He is signing big, big, big fighters and I'm pumped up to be here as one of their many first signings."

After beginning his career with nine consecutive first-round knockouts, Berlanga signed with Top Rank in 2019. The streak would eventually reach 16 fights as Berlanga, then just 23, attracted a good deal of crossover celebrity not just for his power but for his friendship with celebrities, including rapper Fat Joe, who quickly became a mentor.

But just as Berlanga appeared to take off, his next four fights all ended via decision as many began to question his overall skillset. In early 2023, Berlanga and Top Rank even parted ways mutually as Berlanga, and powerful manager Keith Connolly, worked out a deal to sign with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport that led to the Alvarez fight.

Berlanga admitted that a key part of his recent maturation as a person came with understanding the need for haters once you reach a certain level of success.

"I speak to Fat Joe a lot about it but I'm already accustomed to it. I got used to it," Berlanga said. "Now, it feels weird if I don't have it. If I'm not getting the hate, it feels like I'm doing something wrong. For a lot of successful people that's out there, when you have haters, you need them. For us, that's our biggest motivation. When you go on social media and you see a post about you -- even from your own people when they hate -- that pumps me up."

Another part of Berlanga's evolution, which was spurred by the loss to Sheeraz, was the epiphany he had about his craft and the admittance that he was often giving only 50% of what he was capable of in the gym. That's why Berlanga isn't looking forward to just finishing Butler as much as he hopes to showcase his complete game in ways he got away from once stardom kicked in.

"I think, right now, a lot of people know me as the guy who dresses good, gets paid a lot of money for fights, sells tickets and is a big puncher. But I think now is the time to start showing these people that I'm really the real deal," Berlanga said. "Me going in there for 12 rounds toe to toe with Canelo Alvarez, I just know my IQ and what everybody didn't expect of me, I showed them different and I think I owe that to myself to go out there and be the best version of Berlanga and become a superstar of the sport.

"I want to really show that IQ, the big jab and to really show how to break these fighters down at the elite level. I think it's time for that. I owe that to myself and my true supporters. I just rededicated myself to the sport. I blocked out all the negativity, the hate and all the things that block you from reaching success. I have been just really focusing on my craft."

Not only does Berlanga expect to be part of big matchups under the Zuffa banner at 168 pounds, against the likes of Jaime Munguia and Chris Eubank Jr., he also envisions an eventual rematch with Sheeraz. But none of that will happen until he handles his business first with Butler.

"You can expect fireworks," Berlanga said. "I truly feel that Butler has something to prove. Yeah, he has five losses but he's a big puncher like me. I just have to be alert, great defense and great jab. I just have to go out there and do what I do best. I've been in there with the best like Canelo Alvarez. I have the experience and everything it takes to go out and get the victory. I'm ready to take over the 168-pound division and become a world champ."

As long as Berlanga continues to evolve his craft and mature, he believes nothing will stop him from becoming the face of Zuffa's attempt to take over the sport.

"I always felt that I had that star power and aura. People just gravitate toward me so easily," Berlanga said. "I just walk into a room and people think I'm a celebrity. I think, when you are anointed and blessed by God, nothing can stop you. I feel like my time is now to take over the 168-pound division and become a superstar and I know that's what Zuffa wants and needs."