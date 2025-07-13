ROUND 3: Stevenson is also willing to absorb a bit of shots, mostly to the body, in order to hold his ground and that helped make this an incredible round of two-way fighting at an extremely high pace. Stevenson got the better of the work in the first half and did so by really sitting down on his combinations in the center of the ring. But an inevitable Zepeda rally started to build with body shots and briefly knocked Stevenson off balance with a stiff jab. Zepeda followed up with power shots to steal the round. (10-9 Zepeda; 29-28 SS)
Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz live results: Fight updates, highlights, scorecard, undercard, start time
A pair of big fights, including Shakur Stevenson's return, headline the first ever event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday
For the second straight time, "The Ring" and Turki Alalshikh's new boxing series sets up shop at an iconic venue in New York as "Ring III" emanates from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, the site of the U.S. Open tennis tournament (DAZN PPV, 6 p.m. ET -- buy now).
The four-fight main card features a publicized double main event highlighted by a super middleweight showdown between sluggers Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) and Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs). In the co-feature, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) faces long-awaited mandatory challenger William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens.
Plus, Alberto Puello puts his WBC junior welterweight title on the line against top contender Subriel Matias. And former super middleweight titleholder David Morrell looks to bounce back from his first career defeat when he takes on Imam Khataev.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.
Fight card, results, odds
- Hamzah Sheeraz -140 vs. Edgar Berlanga +120, super middleweights
- Shakur Stevenson (c) -1100 vs. William Zepeda +650, WBC lightweight title
- Subriel Matias def. Alberto Puello (c) via majority decision (114-114, 115-113, 115-113)
- David Morrell def. Imam Khataev via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 95-94)
ROUND 2: If there was any concern over whether Stevenson would stand and fight Zepeda, he answered those questions in a round that became more competitive late when Zepeda started scoring to the body and unleashing combinations. Stevenson stung him with a counter combination late and it was his incredible defense at close range that won out. (10-9 Stevenson; 20-18 SS)
ROUND 1: Stevenson's defense and clean countering were enough to cancel Zepeda's sustained pressure and body shots. Even with his back to the ropes or in the corner, Stevenson was comfortable countering with combinations. (10-9 Stevenson)
Stevenson has been as high as a 12-to-1 betting favorite as he prepares for a clash of styles between southpaws pairing the high volume and pressure from Zepeda against the surgical counterpunching of Stevenson.
The co-main event is up next as WBC lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson faces off with unbeaten mandatory challenger William Zepeda.
Puello outlanded Matias, 267 to 255, according to CompuBox over the 12 rounds.
After the fight, Dalton Smith entered the ring and was announced by Turki Alalshikh as the first title challenge for Subriel Matias, later this fall, as he begins his reign as WBC champion.
This was definitely a close fight. It's hard to quibble with the score going either way. But what a hard-luck loss that is for Puello after completely regaining the momentum in the second half and looking like he was close to a possible stoppage win late.
SCORECARDS: 114-114, 115-113 (twice) for Matias. They gave it to the former champion by majority decision.
UNOFFICIAL SCORECARD: I've got it 115-113 for Puello. He pulled off the comeback and dominated late. He also showed a backbone.
ROUND 12: Matias walked into nothing but clean punches as Puello just might have completed a fantastic comeback. It was counter hooks, even with his back to the ropes, that routinely stung a Matias who simply doesn't know how to take a step backwards. What a fun fight. (10-9 Puello; 115-113 AP)
ROUND 11: Huge uppercut from Puello in the first 30 seconds set the tone as a weary and fatigued Matias kept coming forward but was easy prey throughout for Puello's counter shots. The champion is showing a heck of a backbone as he starts to really hurt Matias with clean combinations. Matias is exhausted and marching on like a zombie but he's far too wide open for big hooks. Puello has figured out how to control distance and it's playing into his hands. (10-9 Puello; 105-104 AP)
ROUND 10: Puello stood his ground in a physical manner by getting off first with punches before constantly looking to clinch. Matias didn't put up much of a fight in return as he appeared fatigued. Puello was slicker overall and he held off a late Matias rally by countering big. The momentum has firmly shifted. (10-9 Puello; 95-95)
ROUND 9: Matias was all pressure but he wasn't all activity and that opened room for plenty of counter opportunities for Puello. Matias might be slowing down and his corner gave it to him before and after the round. (10-9 Puello; 86-85 SM)
ROUND 8: A closer round than the previous ones. The Matias pressure was there but his effectiveness wasn't the same. Puello did well to counter despite his back often being on the ropes. (10-9 Puello; 77-75 SM)
ROUND 7: This was a closer round mostly because Puello's corner gave him an earful before it started and told him to hold his ground. While Puello did better at keeping his back off of the ropes, he still couldn't get the fight off of Matias' terms. The pressure was constant. Good left hands from Puello late but a close round goes to the challenger. (10-9 Matias; 68-65 SM)
ROUND 6: This remains a fun fight with nonstop action. We can still credit that to Matias' insane motor and the fact that he just won't let Puello breathe. There is a reason why Matias, who isn't known for his one-punch knockout power, has stopped every opponent he has beaten. He is wearing Puello down and fatiguing him. He's also starting to land the right hand at will. (10-9 Matias; 58-56 SM)
ROUND 5: Despite a cut opening above the left eye of Matias, the Puerto Rican destroyer continued his downhill movement on Puello by routinely backing him up with pressure. Puello is still timing him well with counters but he remains constantly under fire and that was the difference in the scoring of the round for the super aggressive Matias. (10-9 Matias; 48-47 SM
ROUND 4: Matias put the pressure on early and often with the focus on the body. Even though Puello was able to hold his ground at times and counter with combinations, Matias continued to step on the gas and did better avoiding Puello's counters, which often partially landed. The body work from Matias was the difference. (10-9 Matias; 38-38)
ROUND 3: What a fun round of back-and-forth exchanges. Both, once again, had their moments and Matias' pressure was constant. But Puello landed the better counter shots and took turns taking the lead with combinations. Matias walked into a huge uppercut late. This is great. (10-9 Puello; 29-28 AP)
ROUND 2: What an exciting round as each had moments of secure control. Matias put on constant pressure with quick footwork and a barrage of jabs. He also split the guard of Puello with a beautiful uppercut. Puello rallied nicely over the second half with combinations to keep his back off of the ropes. A final flurry from Matias in the closing seconds mighthave given him the round as the action remains fast and competitive. (10-9 Matias; 19-19)
ROUND 1: Early pressure from Matias with a spamming jab and constant forward movement. But Puello dug in nicely and began to land clean counter shots with his left hand. A big left uppercut from Puello secure the round in the final minute. (10-9 Puello)
Matias, who has knocked out everyone he has beaten, is 2-0 since the lone defeat of his career when he lost his IBF title via unanimous decision in 2024 to Liam Paro.
We move on to the junior welterweight division as WBC champion Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) defends his title against former champion and hard hitter Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs).
Morrell said he's willing to accept a rematch against Khataev after a close win.
SCORECARDS: 95-94 Khataev, 96-93 Morrell and 95-94 Morrell. It's a split-decision win for Morrell, as he bounces back from his first pro defeat.
UNOFFICIAL SCORECARD: I've got it 95-95 following a beautiful late rally from Morrell, who may have been able to finish the fight if there was at least one more round.
ROUND 10: Fun final round but it was largely Morrell who walked Khataev down with combinations and backed him up to the ropes. A massive counter shot late in the round wobbled Khataev. (10-9 Morrell; 95-95)
ROUND 9: Good action as Morrell sat down on his punches and routinely landed combinations to get his back off of the ropes. The more Khataev pressured him, the more Morrell backed him up with huge counter shots. A straight left late appeared as if it hurt Khataev. (10-9 Morrell; 86-85 IK)
ROUND 8: A very even round as the possibility of a Khataev upset (despite being a 6-to-1 betting underdog) continues to get more real. Morrell simply isn't throwing enough. Give the round to Khataev for activity and splitting the high guard of Morrell. (10-9 Khataev; 77-75 IK)
-
0:44
Highlights: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (7/11)
-
1:57
Preview: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
-
3:07
Fight Pick: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois
-
2:58
Jake Paul Defeats Mike Perry By 6th-RD TKO