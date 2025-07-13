Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz live results: Fight updates, highlights, scorecard, undercard, start time

For the second straight time, "The Ring" and Turki Alalshikh's new boxing series sets up shop at an iconic venue in New York as "Ring III" emanates from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, the site of the U.S. Open tennis tournament (DAZN PPV, 6 p.m. ET -- buy now).

The four-fight main card features a publicized double main event highlighted by a super middleweight showdown between sluggers Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) and Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs). In the co-feature, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) faces long-awaited mandatory challenger William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens.

Plus, Alberto Puello puts his WBC junior welterweight title on the line against top contender Subriel Matias. And former super middleweight titleholder David Morrell looks to bounce back from his first career defeat when he takes on Imam Khataev.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 6 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Fight card, results, odds