The super featherweight boxing championship will be on the line when Emanuel Navarrete faces O'Shaquie Foster in a 12-round unification bout in the main event on Saturday. The main card is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and will be streamed on DAZN. Navarrete retained his WBO junior lightweight title and won the IBF junior lightweight title when he knocked out Eduardo Nunez this past February. Foster, meanwhile, retained the WBC super featherweight crown this past May when he defeated Raymond Ford by major decision. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Foster is a -180 betting favorite (wager $180 to win $100), while Navarrete is priced at +140 (wager $100 to win $140) in the latest Emanuel Navarrete vs. O'Shaquie Foster odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 10.5, with the Over at -475. Before locking in any manuel Navarrete vs. O'Shaquie Foster picks, make sure you see the Navarrete vs. Foster predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He is SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years, and had a massively profitable 2025 campaign at boxing betting sites. Perhaps his biggest winner was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220). Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks at betting sites this year could already be up more than $2,500.

Now, with the Navarrete vs. Foster fight card approaching, Nagel has studied Emanuel Navarrete vs. O'Shaquie Foster from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. O'Shaquie Foster preview

Navarrete, 31, has had an illustrious career. The professional boxer from Mexico is a three-division world champion. He has held the unified IBF and WBO junior lightweight titles since February. He also held the WBO junior featherweight crown from 2018 to 2020, and the WBO featherweight title from 2020 to 2023.

Since turning pro in 2012, he has compiled a 40-2-1 record. He has won 33 bouts by knockout, seven by decision with one draw and one no contest. He compiled a 108-7 record as an amateur. He made his professional debut at age 16, registering a first-round knockout of Misael Ramirez on Feb. 18, 2012. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Foster, 33, is an American boxer, who is a two-time WBC super featherweight champion, a title he has held since November 2024. He also held the WBC interim lightweight crown in 2025. He began his professional career on Sept. 8, 2012, with a first-round technical knockout of Theo Johnson. Foster opened his career 8-0 before suffering his first loss, a unanimous decision defeat to Samuel Teah on Nov. 6, 2015.

In 28 career fights, Foster has compiled a 25-3 record. He has 12 wins by knockout and 13 by decision. He has won 15 of his last 16 bouts. The only loss during that stretch was a split decision against Robson Conceicao in July 2024, losing the WBC super featherweight title. He turned around and won that title back in November of that year with a split decision win over Conceicao in a rematch. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Emanuel Navarrete vs. O'Shaquie Foster predictions

One of of Nagel's Navarrete vs. Foster picks for the best betting apps: He is backing Over 10.5 total rounds in Navarrete vs. Foster, which returns -420.

Eight of Navarrete's last 13 fights have lasted at least 11 rounds. In February's knockout of Nunez, the fight ended at 0:01 of the 11th round. Foster has also gone the distance in seven of his last eight fights, with one of those being a knockout in the 12th round. See Nagel's best bets for the fight at SportsLine.

How to make Navarrete vs. Foster picks

Nagel also has strong picks for Navarrete vs. Foster, including one on the money line and a method-of-victory prop that returns around +300. He's sharing those only at SportsLine.

Who wins Navarrete vs. Foster, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $2,500 on his combat sports picks last year, and find out.