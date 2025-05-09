Emanuel Navarrete looks to defend his WBO junior lightweight world championship when he faces undefeated contender Charly Suarez in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Navarrete vs. Suarez fight card at Pechanga Arena in San Diego gets underway with the ring walk set for approximately 11 p.m. ET. Navarrete is a three-division world champion, including the WBO junior featherweight crown from 2018 to 2020, the WBO featherweight title from 2020 to 2023 and the WBO junior lightweight from 2023 to now. Suarez, meanwhile, is the current WBO international super featherweight title holder.

Why you should back Navarrete

Navarrete, 30, has dominated the sport for over a decade. The Mexican boxer has compiled a 39-2-1 career mark, including 32 wins by knockout. He began his professional career with a first-round knockout of Misael Ramirez on Feb. 18, 2012. He went on to win his first five bouts, before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Argueta on July 26, 2012.

He followed that up by going on a 23-bout winning streak, winning championships in three divisions. He retained his WBO junior lightweight title with a majority draw with Robson Conceicao in November 2023. He then suffered a split decision loss to Denys Berinchyk in a 12-round bout for the vacant WBO lightweight title in May 2024. This past December, however, he rebounded with a sixth-round knockout of Oscar Valdez to retain the WBO junior lightweight crown. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Suarez

Suarez, 36, from the Philippines, is unbeaten in 18 career fights. He has registered 10 wins by knockout. He is the WBO international super featherweight champion after knocking out Jorge Castaneda at 2:22 in the third round this past September. He won the vacant WBA Asia super featherweight title with a 12th-round knockout of Tomjune Mangubat in March 2022.

In December 2022, he registered a second-round knockout of Defry Palulu to earn the vacant IBF Asia super featherweight crown. In March 2023, he earned the WBA Oceania, WBC-ABCO, IBO and vacant IBF Inter-Continental super featherweight titles with a knockout of Paul Fleming in the 12th round. In his last bout, he knocked out Jorge Castanedo in the third round of a scheduled 10-round fight for the vacant WBO International super featherweight title. See which fighter to back here.

How to make Navarrete vs. Suarez picks

