Defending WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete looks to defend his title when he takes on Christopher Diaz in a scheduled 12-round bout on Saturday. Their showdown tops the eight-flight boxing card from Silver Spurs Arena, Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. The main card is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Navarrete won the vacant featherweight title last October with a unanimous decision over Ruben Villa.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz preview

Wise notes that Navarrete is an experienced champion, having been a two-weight world champion. He was the WBO junior featherweight champion from 2018 to 2020, and is the WBO featherweight title holder since last year.

He turned pro in 2012 and compiled a 25-1 record with 22 knockouts before earning the junior featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Dogboe. He retained the title his next five bouts, recording TKOs in each.

Diaz has also experienced a lot of success. Since turning pro in 2013, Diaz has won 26 of his 28 fights, including a streak of 23 bouts to open his career, winning the vacant WBO youth featherweight title in April of 2016.

He won the vacant WBO-NABO junior lightweight championship in 2017 and successfully defended it in March of 2018. He has won his last two fights by unanimous decision. Wise is only sharing his coveted picks here.

