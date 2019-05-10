Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe odds: Picks, boxing predictions, best bets from expert who called GGG draw

Emanuel Navarrete won't be a massive underdog this time when he fights Isaac Dogboe for the world junior featherweight title Saturday in one of boxing's most intriguing rematches. It's the co-main event, along with Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas, starting at 10 p.m. ET from Tucson Arena. Last December at Madison Square Garden, Navarrete stunned then-champ Dogboe in a unanimous decision upset. It was the first loss for Dogboe, a 2012 Olympian from Ghana who entered the New York bout 20-0 and a massive -1000 favorite (risk $1,000 to win $100). Now Bookmakers list Navarrete as a -220 favorite (risk $220 to win $100), with Dogboe getting +180 (risk $100 to win $180) as the underdog. Before you make your Dogboe vs. Navarrete picks, you need to listen to Peter Kahn.

He's the boxing insider who correctly predicted Canelo would fight GGG to a draw in their first bout. That bet paid +2000, meaning any reader who followed his advice won $2,000 for every $100 wagered. Last month, Kahn nailed the WBO welterweight title fight, correctly predicting Terence Crawford would stop Amir Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast. Now, he has scouted the fight from every angle and locked in confident Dogboe vs. Navarrete picks on who wins and exactly how long the battle lasts. He's only sharing them over at SportsLine.

Kahn knows Navarrete, 24 years old, used his five-inch height advantage and eight-inch reach advantage in December, pounding Dogboe until his face swelled up. Kahn called it a "shocking" result. Dogboe, also 24, looked lost during the fight and said afterward that he had overlooked Navarrete, failing to prepare properly. "He vows things will be different this time around," Kahn told SportsLine.

"This fight will be entertaining," Kahn said. "Dogboe will take risks this time around, applying pressure on Navarrete and possibly allowing Dogboe to employ the power that brought him to a world title." Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) has won 21 straight fights, while Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) is itching to avenge his only career loss.

With such a drastic shift in pre-fight odds compared to the first bout, you'll want to see how Kahn is betting the 122-pound world title fight. He has a strong opinion on exactly how it plays out and how many rounds it goes.

So who wins Dogboe vs. Navarrete? And how long does the championship fight last? Visit SportsLine now to get Peter Kahn's strong Dogboe vs. Navarrette picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight and just nailed Terence Crawford stopping Amir Khan.