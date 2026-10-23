Three of boxing's four junior lightweight championships will be on the line on Saturday in San Antonio when WBO and IBF champion Emanuel Navarrete takes on WBC champion O'Shaquie Foster.

Navarrete has been a staple on the world championship scene since defeating Isaac Dogboe to win the WBO junior featherweight championship in December 2018. Navarrete kept an incredibly busy schedule after winning that belt, making four successful title defenses in 2019 and a fourth before the end of February 2020.

After those five title defenses, Navarrete journeyed up in weight, defeating Ruben Villa to win the WBO belt at featherweight. Three successful title defenses followed before another jump in weight, this time winning the vacant WBO junior lightweight title with a stoppage win over Liam Wilson.

After retaining the belt with a win over Oscar Valdez and a draw against Robson Conceicao, Navarrete finally took a step too far when he faced Denys Berinchyk for the WBO lightweight belt, ultimately losing a split decision.

Navarrete returned to junior lightweight, where he beat Valdez in a rematch before winning a technical decision over Charly Suarez. The Suarez win was eventually overturned to a no contest as a result of the referee incorrectly ruling that a cut over Navarrete's eye that resulted in the end of the fight came from a headbutt, rather than a Suarez punch.

After defeating Eduardo Nunez this past February to add the IBF title to his collection, Navarrete was eyeing a rematch with Suarez after the WBO had ordered a rematch. Instead, his team successfully worked out a deal for the three-belt unification bout with Foster, on the condition that the winner will have to face Suarez within 180 days.

Foster is newer to the world championship scene, winning his WBC belt in February 2023 with a decision over Rey Vargas.

Foster picked up two title defenses before dropping a split decision to Conceicao in July 2024, but won a split decision of his own to retain the belt in the rematch.

Since regaining the title, Foster has defended it twice, including an impressive win over Stephen Fulton.

Foster has been on a run of incredibly close fights, with four of his five most recent outings resulting in either a split or majority decision. The lone clear result in that stretch was Foster's unanimous decision win over Fulton.

Navarrete vs. Foster fight card, odds

O'Shaquie Foster (c) -175 vs. Emanuel Navarrete (c) +140, unified junior lightweight title

Albert Gonzalez -1200 vs. Edward Vazquez +650, featherweights

Frank Martin -1800 vs. Tarik Zaina +850, junior welterweights

Steven Navarro -380 vs. Emanuel Moreno +280, bantamweights

Where to watch Navarrete vs. Foster

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Location: Frost Bank Arena -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Arena -- San Antonio, Texas Start time: 8 p.m. ET | How to watch: DAZN (subscription required)

Prediction

As cliché as the statement may be, styles do make fights. Foster is favored because he's the more technical fighter, but I don't see that helping him a ton on Saturday night. Foster has a tendency to start slow and doesn't possess a ton of power. Those factors have been the catalyst for why almost all of his recent fights have been anything but clear on the official scorecards. Navarrete is a fighter who loves to pressure and throws with some pop.

If Foster starts slow again, he'll be letting Navarrete build up a lead on the cards while gaining confidence with his pressure-first game. Foster's worst tendencies play directly into Navarrete's strengths, which sets up a minor upset on Saturday in San Antonio. Pick: Emanuel Navarrete via UD