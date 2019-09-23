Erickson Lubin and Terrell Gausha set super welterweight title eliminator on Showtime

Two men who have come up short in their first bids to capture world championships are now set to clash for a shot at the WBC super welterweight crown when Terrell Gausha and Erickson Lubin clash Oct. 26 on Showtime.

Gausha (21-1-1, 10KO) is a former Olympian who rattled off 20 wins to start his career, earning a shot at then-WBA champ Erislandy Lara. In his first shot at a world championship, Gausha failed to really get going as Lara cruised to an easy decision win. Gausha rebounded from the October 2017 loss with a win in December 2018 and a split draw with former champ Austin Trout this May.

Lubin (21-1, 16KO) started his professional career similarly to Gausha, picking up 18 victories before being slotted into an October 2017 bout with Jermell Charlo for Charlo's WBC title. A massive right from Charlo ended Gausha's night just 2:41 into the fight. He has since bounced back with three consecutive knockouts to earn his place in the title eliminator.

Tony Harrison ended Charlo's title reign after a highly controversial decision and the two were set to rematch in June before Harrison was forced off the card due to injury. Those two will likely settle their issues before the winner faces the winner of Gausha vs. Lubin.

Also on the Oct. 26 card from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, former IBF lightweight champ, Robert Easter Jr. (21-1-1, 14KO) looks to pick up his first win since dropping his title to Mikey Garcia in July 2018. Easter will face Adrian Granados (20-7-2, 14KO). Granados has fought many of the best fighters in the world but is still looking for a breakthrough win.

Kicking off the card is a WBC bantamweight title eliminator between Rau'shee Warren (16-3, 4KO) and former IBF champ Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12KO).