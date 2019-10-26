Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore fight preview, prediction, odds, card, start time, how to watch

The evolution of junior middleweight Erickson Lubin takes center stage on Saturday when the hard-hitting contender headlines a Showtime tripleheader from Reading, Pennsylvania.

After a hand injury forced original opponent Terrell Gausha to withdraw, Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) will be forced to alter his game plan in preparation for his replacement, the hard-charging Nathaniel Gallimore (21-3-1, 17 KOs) when the two fighters touch gloves inside Santander Arena (9 p.m. ET, Showtime).

At just 24, the southpaw Lubin has looked impressive of late in a trio of stoppage wins -- including a February TKO that sent former titleholder Ishe Smith into retirement -- that have helped him put the memories of his lone defeat behind him.

Entering his third fight with trainer Kevin Cunningham at the helm, the native of Orlando, Florida, has looked like anything but the fighter who succumbed via first-round knockout to Jermell Charlo in their 2017 title bout and appears dead set on proving just that in Saturday's closeup.

"This is a great opportunity to display my skills in front of a large audience of boxing fans and show that I'm still getting better," Lubin said. "I have been working extremely hard and I'm super focused. This will be a special fight and evening for myself and my family."

Lubin turned pro virtually out of high school after choosing not to pursue a run at the Olympics. While a showdown with the skilled Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs), a former title challenger and Olympian, was expected to test Lubin's craft, the new matchup against Gallimore will likely be more a test of his toughness.

A native of Jamaica, the 31-year-old Gallimore has proven to be a tough out, including when he pushed current unified champion Julian Williams to the limit in a majority decision loss in 2018.

"Gallimore is a banger, he comes forward and puts a lot of pressure on his opponents," Lubin said. "He has fought a lot of good fighters like Julian Williams and has nothing to lose. We're both big punchers and the fans should expect an action-packed fight. I'm putting in the work so that I'm the last man standing."

Lubin believes an impressive victory will catapult him into a title opportunity.

"I think the 154-pound weight class is the best division in boxing," said Lubin. "We have a lot of good fighters, but I don't see any of the fighters in this division as unbeatable. I am completely focused on my fight on October 26, but if I can make a statement in this performance, I know I am knocking on the door of a world title shot."

A pair of super lightweights collide in the co-main event of this tripleheader as Robert Easter Jr. takes on Adrian Granados. Easter will be making his debut in the new weight class after fighting Rances Barthelemy to a draw in April and losing his IBF lightweight title to Mikey Garcia in July 2018.

Fight card

Fight Weightclass Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore Junior middleweight Robert Easter vs. Adrian Granados Super lightweight Frank Sanchez vs. Jack Mulowayi Heavyweight

Prediction

Although Gallimore doesn't quite hold the credentials and skill of Gausha, one could argue he's more dangerous given his aggressive style to Lubin's future plans. Not only will Lubin need to show himself capable of carrying the night as the featured main event fighter, he'll need to pick his spots on when to let his hands go.

Even with the late change, this is still Lubin's fight to lose. He has impressive power in both hands and no shortage of confidence from the moment he first turned pro and was recruited by then-promoter Mike Tyson. A big part of Lubin's evolution of late was simply putting the whole package together and allowing experience to naturally bloom his talents. Simply put: he's very close to getting there.

If Lubin can finish Gallimore and make an even larger statement than the one Williams did nearly two years ago, one can expect Lubin's name to be thrown around a lot more among the likes of Charlo, Williams, Jarrett Hurd and Erislandy Lara as the best at 154 pounds.

Prediction: Lubin via TKO10