Errol Spence Jr. avoids serious injury in crash where vehicle flips over multiple times
Spence is in stable condition and did not suffer any broken bones or fractures
Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is in stable condition after being involved in a rollover crash early Thursday morning. After police confirmed that Spence was the lone passenger in a Ferrari that veered over the center median and flipped multiple times, Spence's team released a statement that the champ would be OK.
"Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable," the statement read. "He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery."
Spence (26-0, 21 KOs), a native of nearby Desoto, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, when his Ferrari veered over the center median and flipped multiple times.
The one-vehicle crash took place near downtown on Riverfront Boulevard close to Interstate 30 just after 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.
CBS 11 News obtained exclusive video form a security camera showing the violent wreck with the car flipping and rolling over multiple times. J.D. Miles reports that Spence suffered broken teeth.
Spence, recognized as one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, has seen his brand grow extensively after consecutive headlining roles in pay-per-view title bouts. The IBF 147-pound champion also collected the WBC title when he held off Shawn Porter on Sept. 28 via split decision in their fight-of-the-year candidate.
Some of boxing's best, including rivals like Porter and Terence Crawford, shared their condolences in this tough time.
-
Canelo slights GGG's decision win
Canelo poured cold water on Golovkin's decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko over the weekend
-
Usyk vs. Spong off, replacement found
The former cruiserweight king is looking for a new opponent for Saturday in Chicago
-
Tyson to serve as MMA show host
The former heavyweight boxing champion will be in MMA fans' ears
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
-
GGG outpoints Derevyanchenko for win
Golovkin had to eat some of the biggest shots of his career to walk away victorious on Saturday...
-
GGG vs. Derevyanchenko preview, pick
GGG returns to New York City with the hopes of having another 'Big Drama Show' at MSG