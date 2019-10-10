Errol Spence Jr. avoids serious injury in crash where vehicle flips over multiple times

Spence is in stable condition and did not suffer any broken bones or fractures

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is in stable condition after being involved in a rollover crash early Thursday morning. After police confirmed that Spence was the lone passenger in a Ferrari that veered over the center median and flipped multiple times, Spence's team released a statement that the champ would be OK.

"Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable," the statement read. "He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures, but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery."

Spence (26-0, 21 KOs), a native of nearby Desoto, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, when his Ferrari veered over the center median and flipped multiple times. 

The one-vehicle crash took place near downtown on Riverfront Boulevard close to Interstate 30 just after 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.

CBS 11 News obtained exclusive video form a security camera showing the violent wreck with the car flipping and rolling over multiple times. J.D. Miles reports that Spence suffered broken teeth.

Spence, recognized as one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, has seen his brand grow extensively after consecutive headlining roles in pay-per-view title bouts. The IBF 147-pound champion also collected the WBC title when he held off Shawn Porter on Sept. 28 via split decision in their fight-of-the-year candidate.

Some of boxing's best, including rivals like Porter and Terence Crawford, shared their condolences in this tough time.

