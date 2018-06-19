Errol Spence Jr. discusses unification fights against Terence Crawford, Keith Thurman
The IBF welterweight champion is ready to add to his collection
In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. to recap Saturday's victory and break down how likely unification fights against fellow unbeaten Terence Crawford and Keith Thurman might be. Spence also relives his infamous 2012 sparring session as an amateur against Floyd Mayweather. In addition, unbeaten Claressa Shields previews Friday's middleweight unification bout against Hanna Gabriels on Showtime and talks about the pressures of carrying women's boxing on her shoulders. Plus, Rafe Bartholomew stops with reaction to Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin II being signed, the lack of progress on Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder talks and what should be next for Tyson Fury.
