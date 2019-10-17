Errol Spence Jr. facing charges of driving while intoxicated after car crash in Dallas

The boxing community came close to losing one of its brightest stars late last week when Errol Spence Jr. was involved in a high-speed crash, rolling his Ferrari multiple times while driving home from a Dallas nightclub. Spence, who was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, suffered no broken bones and is recovering at home.

While Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) avoided a tragic end to his career -- and possibly his life -- the welterweight champion has been officially charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Dallas police.

"Mr. Spence has been released from the hospital and will need to address those charges," Dallas police said. "As for getting a speed of the vehicle, we will not be getting one. It was a single-car accident with no other criminal charges. Therefore, no reason to get a warrant to pull the [black box] of the vehicle."

Spence is coming off a thrilling welterweight championship unification victory Sept. 28 over Shawn Porter. Spence was expected to roll in the fight but had to show new elements of his game in winning a close split decision. Spence was set to next face off with Danny Garcia in a January Fox pay-per-view event. While the DWI charges -- a class B misdemeanor -- likely wouldn't set that date back, his broken teeth and other minor injuries from the crash likely will.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.