Errol Spence Jr. in intensive care after his vehicle flips multiple times in crash, police say

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Thursday morning in Dallas, police confirmed.

Spence (26-0, 21 KOs), a native of nearby Desoto, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, when his Ferrari veered over the center median and flipped multiple times. The 29-year-old, who was confirmed by police as the driver and lone passenger, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive. He remains in the intensive care unit.

A spokesperson for Premier Boxing Champions, Spence's management team, confirmed to The Athletic that the welterweight champion was injured in the crash, but that his injuries are not life threatening.

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

The one-vehicle crash took place near downtown on Riverfront Boulevard close to Interstate 30 just after 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Spence, recognized as one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, has seen his brand grow extensively after consecutive headlining roles in pay-per-view title bouts. The IBF 147-pound champion also collected the WBC title when he held off Shawn Porter on Sept. 28 via split decision in their fight-of-the-year candidate.

Some of boxing's best, including rivals like Porter and Terence Crawford, shared their condolences in this tough time.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

