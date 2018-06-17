Errol Spence Jr. makes quick work of Carlos Ocampo to retain IBF welterweight title

Man down, indeed.

IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.'s catchphrase came early on Saturday as he needed less than a single round to knock out mandatory opponent Carlos Ocampo in front of a sellout crowd of 12,604 fans at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The fight, which took place at the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys, served as a homecoming for Spence (24-0, 21 KOs), a native of Desoto who currently ranks among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Spence, 28, who wore the blue star emblem of the Cowboys on his shorts, made even quicker work of the unheralded Ocampo (22-1, 13 KOs) than was expected in this gross mismatch. The 22-year-old Ocampo, who had never fought outside of his native Mexico and lacked a significant victory of any kind, succumbed to a body shot with just 10 seconds remaining in the opening round.

Ocampo stayed down on his knees in pain as referee Laurence Cole counted him out.

"I was a little disappointed," Spence said. "I wanted to give the crowd their money's worth and I wanted him to sustain a little bit, take a little bit more punishment but the body shot landed right on point and it dropped him.

"That's my game plan -- I'm the body snatcher."

"l got a lot of experience out of fighting Errol," Ocampo said. "It would have been a very difficult fight for me. I got over-confident at the end of the round and he caught me."

Spence, who made a disclosed purse of $1.2 million (as opposed to $75,000 for Ocampo) made the second defense of the title he won by traveling to England and impressively stopping Kell Brook in May 2017. He finished off Ocampo by connecting on a two-punch combination downstairs, including a left hook to the body that landed flush.

"[The punch landed] right there in the solarplex and I went on the outside because he kept ducking and tried to come underneath," Spence said while watching the replay of the stoppage. "That's my game plan where I check him to the body in the first round to see how he reacts. Then I just keep going to the body and keep breaking him down."

Spence was joined in the ring after the match by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and expressed interest in returning to the facility.

"This is a big event. We will definitely be back, maybe after I unify titles and we come back and make this an annual thing," Spence said. "This moment is great. This is a dream. I wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys and now I'm fighting in front of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones, the owner. This is a dream come true, we will definitely be back and make this an annual thing."

Jones, who has previously recruited big-name fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez to fight at nearby AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys play, shared his glowing praise of Spence's victory.

"You made the Cowboys and you made sports proud tonight," Jones said. "This arena was full of Dallas Cowboys fans supporting you and they feel your passion. I saw a guy who was in the ring that knew what he wanted. I know what he wants, we all saw that. When you knock a man out by hitting him on the side of his back, you bad to the bone.

"I love his awareness. He's aware of his sport. He had a plan from the beginning. He is exceptionally gifted. He has family that are behind him and the Cowboys, our family, just want to be behind him as well. He is a champion, he can fight again tonight if somebody wants to step up here."

Most boxing fans hope Spence is headed toward a unification fight with newly crowned WBO champion Terence Crawford, despite how difficult the fight is to make politically. Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs), who stopped Jeff Horn to win his title last week, responded to Spence's victory on social media.

😕😕😂😂😂😂 — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) June 17, 2018

Spence, who has routinely shared his interest in Crawford, instead chose to focus his post-fight comments on his desire to face the winner of the August Danny Garcia-Shawn Porter vacant title bout.

"I want to fight the best. Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter are fighting each other, I definitely want to make the fight a unification and fight [the winner]," Spence said. "We both have the same management. We both are fighting on Showtime. Why not make it happen? I think they said it's probably not going to happen this year but I definitely want that fight, whenever it's available."