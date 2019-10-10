Errol Spence Jr. 'seriously injured' after his vehicle flips multiple times in crash, a report says

Unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Thursday morning in Dallas, according to CBS 11 News.

Spence (26-0, 21 KOs), a native of nearby Desoto, Texas, was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, when his Ferrari veered over the center median and flipped multiple times. The 29-year-old, who has not yet been confirmed by police as the driver, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

A spokesperson for Premier Boxing Champions, Spence's management team, confirmed to The Athletic that the welterweight champion was injured in the crash, but that his injuries are not life threatening.

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

The one-vehicle crash took place near downtown on Riverfront Boulevard close to Interstate 30 just after 3 a.m. Police said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes of the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard.

Spence, recognized as one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, has seen his brand grow extensively after consecutive headlining roles in pay-per-view title bouts. The IBF 147-pound champion also collected the WBC title when he held off Shawn Porter on Sept. 28 via split decision in their fight-of-the-year candidate.

Some of boxing's best, including rivals like Porter and Terence Crawford, shared their condolences in this tough time.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

