Errol Spence Jr. to make first welterweight title defense in next fight

Despite a bit of delay in getting there, unbeaten Errol Spence Jr.'s first defense of his IBF welterweight title finally has a secured date.

Spence (22-0, 19 KOs) will face former two-division champion Lamont Peterson on Jan. 20 in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout will air on Showtime, which announced the card on Tuesday.

Fresh off the breakthrough victory of his career in May, when Spence traveled to England to stop Kell Brook and win his first world title, the former U.S. Olypmpian had hoped to head directly into a unification bout. But an elbow injury sidelined WBC and WBA champion Keith Thurman until 2018 and Spence never secured a second fight this calendar year.

The 27-year-old Spence was able to lure another champion into the ring with him, but this won't be the unification fight he had hoped for. The experienced Peterson (35-3-1, 17 KOs) moved up to welterweight in February and outpointed David Avanesyan for the WBA title, but relinquished the belt in order to secure the fight with Spence.

"My goal is to unify the welterweight division in 2018, but this fight is a true test and Lamont Peterson is a veteran that I definitely will not overlook," Spence said. "I sparred him in the amateurs and I know what he brings to the table. I have to get through him to achieve my goals and that is what I plan on doing."

Peterson, 33, is 4-1 since 2013 with the only loss a disputed decision against Garcia in 2015.

"First off, I'm happy to be getting back in the ring," Peterson said. "I've stayed in the gym and I'm ready to go. This is a fight I wanted and as I said before when I became a welterweight, I want to fight the best and make the fights that people want to see. I'm ready to give it my all and give the fans a great show."

Spence will be making his fourth appearance in Brooklyn and first since dominantly dispatching Chris Algieri in 2016.

"Spence is not only one of the best welterweights in the world but one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing," said promoter Lou DiBella, president of DiBella Entertainment. "In Peterson, he faces another elite welterweight and a two-time world champion."

Peterson is easily the most experienced fighter Spence has faced after sharing the ring with every top junior welterweight in recent years including Garcia, Timothy Bradley Jr., Amir Khan, Lucas Matthysse and Victor Ortiz.

A slick and athletic boxer who mixes in awkward aggression well, Peterson brings the ability to stretch Spence and make him go rounds. The veteran doesn't, however, have the pop to both Spence and should enter as the underdog.