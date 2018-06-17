Errol Spence Jr. vs. Carlos Ocampo fight: Start time, live stream, watch online, Showtime

Business is picking up in the vaunted "money" division of boxing. Some of the best 147-pound fighters in the world are taking center stage over the summer and it continues on Saturday night in Dallas.

One week after we witnessed one of the best welterweight boxers in the world compete in the ring, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will return to the ring as he takes on an unbeaten challenger in the form of No. 3-ranked IBF contender Carlos Ocampo.

Spence (23-0, 20 KOs) continues to make a name for himself in the boxing world. He reached the top of the IBF welterweight mountain last May when he took the championship from Kell Brook via TKO in Round 11.

Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs) is a 22-year-old up-and-coming prospect trying to make a name for himself. Should he pull off a stunner against Spence on Saturday in this one, they he will be well on his way to making sure the entire welterweight division knows who he is. In his last outing, Ocampo earned a first-round TKO win over Dario Ferman in November 2017.

A win on Saturday could push us ever closer to a potential superfight between Spence and recently crowned WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

Below is all the information you need to catch Spence vs. Ocampo on Saturday.

Spence vs. Ocampo viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 16

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Stream: Sho.com

Channel: Showtime