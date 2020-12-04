On Saturday night, Errol Spence Jr. will return to the boxing ring for the first time since his horrific car accident in October 2019. Spence will put his WBC and IBF welterweight world titles on the line against former two-division champ Danny Garcia in a Fox pay-per-view main event.
Spence (26-0, 21 KO) is one of boxing's brightest stars and biggest talents. A combination of his one-vehicle accident and the global COVID-19 pandemic has kept him out of the ring after a thrilling fight with Shawn Porter that stood out as one of boxing's best in 2019. With the boxing world hoping to see a unification showdown between Spence and Terence Crawford, Spence will first have to get through a talented former champion in Garcia.
Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) started his career 33-0 before losing two of his next three fights, decision defeats at the hands of Porter and Keith Thurman. He has since got back in the win column with wins over lower-tier opposition to place himself back in position to battle for a world championship. He is a former WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion and also held the WBC title at welterweight.
Spence vs. Garcia card, odds
- Errol Spence Jr. -450 vs.Danny Garcia +350, WBC and IBF welterweight championship
- Eduardo Ramirez -440 vs. Miguel Flores +340, featherweights
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed, super welterweights
- Josesito Lopez -330 vs. Francisco Santana +260, welterweights
- Isaac Avelar vs. Sakaria Lukas, super featherweights
- Frank Martin vs. Tyron Luckey, lightweights
- Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, featherweights
- Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, super middleweights
- Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, welterweights
How to watch Spence vs. Garcia
Date: Dec. 5 | Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
TV: Fox PPV -- $74.99 | Stream: FoxSports.com -- $74.99