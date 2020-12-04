On Saturday night, Errol Spence Jr. will return to the boxing ring for the first time since his horrific car accident in October 2019. Spence will put his WBC and IBF welterweight world titles on the line against former two-division champ Danny Garcia in a Fox pay-per-view main event.

Spence (26-0, 21 KO) is one of boxing's brightest stars and biggest talents. A combination of his one-vehicle accident and the global COVID-19 pandemic has kept him out of the ring after a thrilling fight with Shawn Porter that stood out as one of boxing's best in 2019. With the boxing world hoping to see a unification showdown between Spence and Terence Crawford, Spence will first have to get through a talented former champion in Garcia.

Garcia (36-2, 21 KO) started his career 33-0 before losing two of his next three fights, decision defeats at the hands of Porter and Keith Thurman. He has since got back in the win column with wins over lower-tier opposition to place himself back in position to battle for a world championship. He is a former WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion and also held the WBC title at welterweight.

Spence vs. Garcia card, odds

Errol Spence Jr. -450 vs.Danny Garcia +350, WBC and IBF welterweight championship

Eduardo Ramirez -440 vs. Miguel Flores +340, featherweights

Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed, super welterweights

Josesito Lopez -330 vs. Francisco Santana +260, welterweights

Isaac Avelar vs. Sakaria Lukas, super featherweights

Frank Martin vs. Tyron Luckey, lightweights

Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia, featherweights

Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado, super middleweights

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim, welterweights

How to watch Spence vs. Garcia

Date: Dec. 5 | Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox PPV -- $74.99 | Stream: FoxSports.com -- $74.99