As the weeks go by, more and more sporting events are being held with fans in attendance despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the upcoming pay-per-view fight between unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and Danny Garcia was been moved from Nov. 21 to Dec. 5.

The welterweight title fight was originally supposed to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but will now take place at AT&T Stadium with fans in attendance and be broadcast on Fox PPV.

Spence has a career record of 26-0 with 21 knockouts to his credit, but hasn't fought in over a year after defeating Shawn Porter last September. As a result of the split decision victory, Spence retained his IBF welterweight title in addition to winning the WBC felt from Porter in the process.

Shortly after defeating Porter, Spence was involved in an accident in which he was ejected from his Ferrari after a night of drinking. Spence didn't suffer any major injuries, but the fight with Garcia was delayed.

Garcia, meanwhile, will enter the fight with a 36-2 record and 21 knockouts in his career. Garcia didn't lose his first fight until he lost a 2017 split decision to Keith Thurman. He also lost two fights later at the hands of Porter, but has won his last two fights against Adrian Granados and Ivan Redkach.

This fight between Spence and Garcia is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year and now will be enjoyed by fans as a result of this announcement.