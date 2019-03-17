Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard

Follow along as Spence defends the IBF welterweight championship against Garcia in Dallas

Premier Boxing Champions

Four-division champion Mikey Garcia's willingness to be bold leads him into Saturday's welterweight title bout as he seeks a title in a fifth weight class against IBF champion Errol Spence Jr.

This battle between unbeaten, pound-for-pound ranked fighters headlines AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, (9 p.m. ET, Fox PPV) with much at stake for both fighters in terms of history and prestige.

Spence has an opportunity to take a massive step forward in terms of his popularity as he competes in his first pay-per-view headlining role while Garcia enters a career-defining opportunity in which he may be able to exit as the best fighter in the world should he win.

subscribe to In This Corner with Brian Campbell for top-notch boxing coverage each week.  

Spence vs. Garcia card, results

Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Mikey Garcia, welterweight title
David Benavidez vs. J'Leon Love, super middleweights
Luis Nery vs. McJoe Arroyo, bantamweights
Chris Arreola vs. Jean Pierre Augustin, heavyweights

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Dallas with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Spence vs. Garcia scorecard, live coverage

Round123456789101112Total

Spence


Garcia


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories