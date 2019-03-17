Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia live stream, watch online, start time, card, date, PPV cost

Errol Spence Jr. is set to put his IBF welterweight championship on the line against WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia, who's moving up in weight for the fight inside AT&T Stadium as he aims to continue to prove he's the best fighter on the planet. And you know that when two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world clash, it instantly becomes a monumental event for the sport that you won't want to miss, and that's exactly what we have Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.

Spence (24-0, 21 KOs) is coming off a June 2018 victory over Carlos Ocampo in which he successfully defended his IBF title for the second consecutive time with an impressive first-round knockout. Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs), meanwhile, is taking a chance by making the move up to challenge the dominant Spence, who's considered a big welterweight to begin with. But if he can pull off the victory, hand Spence his first loss and take his IBF title in the process, then he'll firmly be stating his case as the pound-for-pound best in the world. In July 2018, Garcia retained the WBC lightweight title and claimed the IBF championship with a unanimous decision victory over Robert Easter Jr.

Below is all the information you need to catch the big fight in Jerry World on Saturday night.

Spence vs. Garcia main card viewing info

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

Live stream: Foxsports.com | TV channel: Fox PPV | PPV price: $74.95

Spence vs. Garcia main card, odds