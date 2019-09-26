Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight card, odds: Spence a massive favorite in unification bout

Shawn Porter attempts to derail the undefeated career of Errol Spence Jr. this Saturday on Fox pay-per-view (9 p.m. ET). The welterweight unification bout headlines the card from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Porter brings the WBC championship to the party while Spence's IBF crown will be on the line.

The fight serves as only the 11th welterweight unification bout in boxing history and is a compelling matchup on paper with the younger, more highly regarded Spence (25-0, 21 KO) facing a rugged brawler in Porter (30-2-1, 17 KO). Despite the complications Porter could present, Spence is a considerable favorite at the betting window.

The undercard is surprisingly strong with Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KO) and David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KO) battling for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight championship, Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KO) meets Baktyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KO) in a bout for a vacant secondary WBA title at 140 pounds and Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KO) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KO) in a matchup of rugged veteran welterweights.

Full card and odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Errol Spence Jr. (c) -900 Shawn Porter (c) +600 Welterweight unification David Benavidez -700 Anthony Dirrell (c) +475 Super middleweight Mario Barrios -165 Baktyr Akhmedov +138 Super lightweight Josesito Lopez -400 John Molina Jr. +275 Welterweight

