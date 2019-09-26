Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight card, odds: Spence a massive favorite in unification bout
Take a look at the odds for the pay-per-view card headlined by Porter vs. Spence
Shawn Porter attempts to derail the undefeated career of Errol Spence Jr. this Saturday on Fox pay-per-view (9 p.m. ET). The welterweight unification bout headlines the card from Staples Center in Los Angeles. Porter brings the WBC championship to the party while Spence's IBF crown will be on the line.
The fight serves as only the 11th welterweight unification bout in boxing history and is a compelling matchup on paper with the younger, more highly regarded Spence (25-0, 21 KO) facing a rugged brawler in Porter (30-2-1, 17 KO). Despite the complications Porter could present, Spence is a considerable favorite at the betting window.
The undercard is surprisingly strong with Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KO) and David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KO) battling for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight championship, Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KO) meets Baktyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KO) in a bout for a vacant secondary WBA title at 140 pounds and Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KO) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KO) in a matchup of rugged veteran welterweights.
Full card and odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight
Errol Spence Jr. (c) -900
Shawn Porter (c) +600
Welterweight unification
David Benavidez -700
Anthony Dirrell (c) +475
Super middleweight
Mario Barrios -165
Baktyr Akhmedov +138
Super lightweight
Josesito Lopez -400
John Molina Jr. +275
Welterweight
-
