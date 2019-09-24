Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight: Five storylines to watch for from Las Vegas

A pair of welterweight titles and pound-for-pound glory will be at stake when Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter square off on Saturday in their 147-pound unification fight.

Spence (25-0, 21 KOs), the defending IBF champion, will enter his second straight fight as the A-side of a pay-per-view following his thorough March win over Mikey Garcia. Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) will make the second defense of his WBC title that he won by outpointing Danny Garcia in 2018.

But before these two elite fighters trade punches inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, let's take a closer look at the key storylines entering the fight.

1. There's nothing quite like a great welterweight duel. For as much as the old adage "as the heavyweight division goes, so does boxing" is true from the standpoint of hooking causal interest, it's the welterweights -- a.k.a. the sport's "money division" -- that have kept things afloat over the past two decades. From the late 1990s era of Oscar De La Hoya, Felix Trinidad and Shane Mosley through the rise of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao as legitimate PPV stars, the majority of this era's biggest fights have come at 147 pounds. The current crop of names is no less historic and deep. There's just something about this weight class that combines the speed and craft of the lower divisions with the power and star magnetism typically found in the higher weight classes that makes welterweight so special. This fight is a rare unification between star champions, last seen from the likes of Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia in 2017 and Mayweather-Pacquiao in 2015. Not only is the pace and intensity expected to be exciting in Spence-Porter, control of the division is up for grabs to the winner who will hold two of four recognized titles.

2. Which version of Porter will show up? Known throughout most of his career as a rugged mauler who mixes athletic explosion with a somewhat reckless use of his head and forearms, Porter has evolved in recent years to mix in a pure boxing style built around footwork. It's a new side of "Showtime" that worked perfectly against the slower of foot Danny Garcia in 2018. Against the quicker and more technical Yordenis Ugas in May, however, Porter gambled by not being aggressive enough and leaving his fate in the hands of judges. Although he was fortunate to come away with a close decision, Porter will have an interesting decision to make in terms of how he gameplans for the perfectly well-rounded Spence and when (or if) he decides to vary his looks. Spence has openly declared from the moment this fight was announced that he will knock Porter out with ease should he enter the ring looking to box. It's a dramatic point that's supported by Porter's shorter arms and Spence's deft ability to control distance. Mixing up aggression with quick bursts of boxing will probably be Porter's best chance to keep Spence guessing and have a chance to stay close on the scorecards. But knowing when to do both will be the key in the face of his nearly flawless opponent.

3. Can Spence handle the heat? Porter has claimed in the lead-up to the fight that he won't need to enter the ring with any fear of being stopped against Spence because he sees a much different style of fight playing out. Whether or not that means Porter has plans to do more boxing than attacking (or is simply posturing) remains to be seen. Yet given Spence's perceived and slight advantages in most (if not all) categories against his underdog opponent, it's not difficult to imagine at some point that Porter will need to rely on his strengths as a mauler who resembles more of a bowling ball with arms than a crafty technician. In many cases, that equation presents the underlying intrigue of what makes this fight so good on paper: can Spence, regardless of entering as a big betting favorite, handle such an aggressive attack from an elite opponent while still proving able to discipline Porter and dictate the terms of the fight? Save for a tense first half of his impressive 2017 title win over Kell Brook, Spence has largely been a frontrunner in most of his fights because of his skill and power. Should Porter commit to the kind of explosive brawling that teases the line of what's legal and tests Spence's mental toughness, this one could get interesting mighty quickly. It's something Porter has routinely dropped hints about by saying he feels Spence can be broken mentally.

4. This is Spence's chance to be everything we think he is. For as dominant as Spence was in disarming Mikey Garcia in March, the fact that Garcia was moving up two weight divisions for the fight watered down to some just how impressive a performance it truly was. The added fact that Garcia went the distance was also a very slight knock against Spence, who was anointed very early by everyone from experts to Mayweather himself as the eventual successor to the P4P throne upon Mayweather's exit from the sport. Spence has an opportunity in his second straight PPV fight to make an enormous statement against a great fighter in Porter. Should Spence not only dominate Porter, but follow through on his guarantee that he knocks him out in devastating fashion, the narrative that Spence leapfrogs the likes of fellow unbeaten champion and current P4P king Vasiliy Lomachenko in terms of being recognized as the best boxer in the world wouldn't be a crazy thought.

5. Someone get Pacquiao up in the bullpen. It wouldn't be difficult to look at the boxing landscape and surmise that the winner of Saturday's fight could be in line for an even bigger blockbuster unification bout against the 40-year-old Pacquiao. The fight would not only be a PPV smash fresh off of Pacquiao's age-defying victory over Keith Thurman in July, it would serve as a de facto championship final in this unofficial PBC tournament and outright crown who is the best welterweight in the world not named Terence Crawford. It's also enough of a prize and the promise of a career-high payday to add even more motivation for both fighters. PBC's acquisition of Pacquiao at such an advanced age has turned out to be a shrewd one -- to the point where it's not out of play that the Filipino icon might be the last welterweight standing when all is said and done.