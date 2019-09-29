Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard

LOS ANGELES -- Control of the welterweight division is at stake on Saturday when 147-pound titleholders Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter face off in a unification bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Spence (25-0, 21 KOs) will defend his IBF title against WBC champion Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) in a rare meeting between reigning champions with the winner possibly in line for Manny Pacquiao.

This pay-per-view showdown pairs former friends -- Spence was trained as an amateur by Porter's father -- who have put their goodwill aside for the sake of getting fans closer to finding out who the best welterweight in the world is.

subscribe to In This Corner with Brian Campbell for top-notch boxing coverage each week.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Los Angeles with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Spence vs. Garcia scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Spence Jr.

Porter



Spence vs. Porter card, results



Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Shawn Porter (c), welterweight title unification

Anthony Dirrell (c) vs. David Benavidez, WBC super middleweight title

Mario Barrios vs. Baktyr Akhmedov, super lightweights

Josesito Lopez def. John Molina Jr. via eighth-round TKO

Thanks for stopping by.