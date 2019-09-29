Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, PPV start time, undercard
Follow along as Spence and Porter look to unify two of the four recognized welterweight titles in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES -- Control of the welterweight division is at stake on Saturday when 147-pound titleholders Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter face off in a unification bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Spence (25-0, 21 KOs) will defend his IBF title against WBC champion Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) in a rare meeting between reigning champions with the winner possibly in line for Manny Pacquiao.
This pay-per-view showdown pairs former friends -- Spence was trained as an amateur by Porter's father -- who have put their goodwill aside for the sake of getting fans closer to finding out who the best welterweight in the world is.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Los Angeles with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Spence vs. Garcia scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Spence Jr.
Porter
Spence vs. Porter card, results
Errol Spence Jr. (c) vs. Shawn Porter (c), welterweight title unification
Anthony Dirrell (c) vs. David Benavidez, WBC super middleweight title
Mario Barrios vs. Baktyr Akhmedov, super lightweights
Josesito Lopez def. John Molina Jr. via eighth-round TKO
Thanks for stopping by.
