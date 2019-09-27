Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter odds, date: Picks, predictions from top boxing insider

The welterweight division is one of the most competitive in boxing, and on Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, two of the four champions in the class will go head-to-head in a fight that will go a long way in determining the top competitors going forward. Errol Spence Jr. is the undefeated (25-0) IBF Welterweight Champion and will take on Shawn Porter (30-2-1), the WBC champ. Both titles will be on the line when the main event starts at 9 p.m. ET. An upcoming bout with WBA Welterweight Champion Manny Pacquiao and the huge payday that comes with it likely await the winner. Spence is listed as the -1100 (risk $1,100 to win $100) favorite, with Porter as a +500 (risk $100 to win $500) underdog in the latest Spence vs. Porter odds. Before you make any boxing predictions, you should read the Spence vs. Porter picks from SportsLine fight guru Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with over 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

When Porter upset Danny Garcia a year ago, Kahn was all over the underdog, telling readers that "Porter's aggressive style and work rate will wear down Garcia and eventually find Garcia making careless mistakes and getting lured into a brawl." It played out just like Kahn predicted, and anyone who followed his advice cashed big.

Now, Kahn has scouted Spence vs. Porter from every angle and locked in his best bets, including one that pays over 20-1.

Kahn expects that we'll see a more focused Porter than we saw in a split-decision win over Yordenis Ugas in March when he barely managed to make weight. The 31-year-old former World Golden Gloves champion has won four straight bouts since losing to Keith Thurman in June 2016, and Kahn knows that experience may work in Porter's favor.

Wins over Danny Garcia, Andre Berto and Adrien Broner are all sterling feathers in Porter's cap and his only two losses came to Thurman and Kell Brook when they were both at their peak.

Kahn also knows that Spence is the more dynamic, bigger fighter and the smoother overall boxer. Spence has 21 of his 25 wins by way of knockout and he'll use a two-inch height and 4.5-inch reach advantage to size up a knockout blow if he gets the chance.

The two share a common opponent in Brook, with Porter losing a majority decision to him back in 2014 to surrender the IBF title and Spence knocking him out back in 2017 to claim that same IBF belt. If Spence can utilize his strong jab effectively, it may be difficult for Porter to get inside to score.

Kahn is confident he has the Spence vs. Porter winner, and he's also going big on a pair of prop bets, including one that pays over 20-1.

So who wins Porter vs. Spence?