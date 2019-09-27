Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter odds, fight card: Spence a massive favorite in unification bout

Saturday night is a great night for fights as a pair of the four recognized boxing welterweight titles will be on the line in Los Angeles. IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) will take on WBC champ Shawn Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) in a 147-pound unification bout from the Staples Center.

The fight serves as only the 11th welterweight unification bout in boxing history and is a compelling matchup on paper with the younger, more highly regarded Spence facing a rugged brawler in Porter. Despite the complications Porter could present, Spence is a considerable favorite at the betting window.

The undercard is surprisingly strong with Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KO) and David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KO) battling for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight championship, Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KO) meets Baktyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KO) in a bout for a vacant secondary WBA title at 140 pounds and Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KO) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KO) in a matchup of rugged veteran welterweights.

Full card and odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Errol Spence Jr. (c) -900 Shawn Porter (c) +600 Welterweight unification David Benavidez -700 Anthony Dirrell (c) +475 Super middleweight Mario Barrios -165 Baktyr Akhmedov +138 Super lightweight Josesito Lopez -400 John Molina Jr. +275 Welterweight

