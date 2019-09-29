Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter start time, live stream, PPV price, fight card, how to watch

The Staples Center in Los Angeles will once again host a major boxing PPV event on Saturday night. A pair of 147-pound champions will look to unify their titles as Errol Spence Jr. meets Shawn Porter in the center of the ring in the City of Angels.

Spence, IBF titleholder, enters the bout undefeated and arguably one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world, though his resume is lacking marquee victories. Porter, the WBC champion, is a rugged pressure fighter who has been in with some of the very best while capturing championships and making life hard on his opponents.

The undercard is loaded with compelling fights.

Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KO) and David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KO) fight for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight championship -- a belt Benavidez previously held and lost due to a failed drug test for cocaine. Dirrell, 12 years Benavidez's senior, recently said "He's never fought someone like me. Everyone he knocked out, he was supposed to knock out."

Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KO) meets Baktyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KO) in a bout for a vacant secondary WBA title at 140 pounds. Akhmedov is a 2016 Olympian who is moving up the ladder with surprising speed while Barrios has been brought along at a measured "traditional" pace. The winner will be put in position for big things at 140.

Spence vs. Porter viewing information

Date: Sept. 28, 2019 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Broadcast: Fox PPV | Price: $74.99

Stream: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App

Full card and odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Errol Spence Jr. (c) -900 Shawn Porter (c) +575 Welterweight unification David Benavidez -900 Anthony Dirrell (c) +575 Super middleweight Mario Barrios -165 Baktyr Akhmedov +140 Super lightweight Josesito Lopez -400 John Molina Jr. +275 Welterweight

