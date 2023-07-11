One of the biggest and most important fights of boxing's modern era is scheduled to go down on July 29 when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet to crown an undisputed welterweight champion. The fight is a meeting of arguably the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and has been years in the making.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) is the current WBO welterweight champion and has held world titles at both lightweight and junior welterweight, becoming undisputed at 140 pounds. He has long been considered one of boxing's absolute top talents but was held back from the biggest fights at welterweight by his long affiliation with Top Rank, with most of the elite 147-pound fighters operating under the Premier Boxing Champions banner.

After splitting with Top Rank, a long-awaited clash with Spence seemed possible but previous attempts to make the fight fell apart, leading to less appealing bouts, such as Crawford's December win over David Avanesyan.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) is also undefeated and dominant. He has, however, been far less active than Crawford in recent years. Due to various issues ranging from a car crash to a retinal tear, Spence has only fought twice since September 2019.

Despite the lack of activity, Spence looked outstanding in unifying his WBC and IBF titles with the WBA belt by scoring a 10th round stoppage of Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

Spence vs. Crawford fight card

Terence Crawford (c) -160 vs. Errol Spence Jr. (c) +135, undisputed welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, lightweight



Jesus Ramos vs. Sergio Garcia, junior middleweight



Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Viktor Faust, heavyweight



Spence vs. Crawford viewing info