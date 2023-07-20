One of the biggest and most important fights of boxing's modern era is scheduled to go down on July 29 when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet to crown an undisputed welterweight champion. The fight is a meeting of arguably the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and has been years in the making.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) is the current WBO welterweight champion and has held world titles at both lightweight and junior welterweight, becoming undisputed at 140 pounds. He has long been considered one of boxing's absolute top talents but was held back from the biggest fights at welterweight by his long affiliation with Top Rank, with most of the elite 147-pound fighters operating under the Premier Boxing Champions banner.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

After splitting with Top Rank, a long-awaited clash with Spence seemed possible but previous attempts to make the fight fell apart, leading to less appealing bouts, such as Crawford's December win over David Avanesyan.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) is also undefeated and dominant. He has, however, been far less active than Crawford in recent years. Due to various issues ranging from a car crash to a retinal tear, Spence has only fought twice since September 2019.

Despite the lack of activity, Spence looked outstanding in unifying his WBC and IBF titles with the WBA belt by scoring a 10th round stoppage of Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.

The undercard will feature some recognizable names for fight fans. Isaac Cruz, who gave Gervtona "Tank" Davis one of his toughest fights to date, is back in a lightweight title eliminator when he takes on Giovanni Cabrera. Plus, former bantamweight king Nonito Donaire returns to face Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC title -- a title that was left open when Naoya Inoue moved up to challenge Stephen Fulton.

The action goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

Spence vs. Crawford fight card

Terence Crawford (c) -155 vs. Errol Spence Jr. (c) +130, undisputed welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera, WBA lightweight title eliminator (12 rounds)



Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, vacant WBC bantamweight title

Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez, junior middleweight (10 rounds)



Spence vs. Crawford viewing info