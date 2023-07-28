Boxing fans are so close to seeing a fight they've been salivating over for years when Errol Spence Jr. steps in the ring to face Terence Crawford to crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

Spence, the WBC, WBA and IBF champion, enters the fight with a perfect 28-0 record. While he has only ever held a world title at welterweight, he has dominated the division against top-tier competition. Spence has also made it clear that this fight is his final time competing at 147 pounds.

WBO champ Crawford is also undefeated at 39-0. He has held titles at other weight classes, however, holding the WBO title at lightweight before moving up to junior welterweight where he became undisputed champion. He now enters Saturday's fight seeking to claim undisputed status again.

The fight does include a rematch clause, so Saturday night is just the start of the rivalry between these top pound-for-pound fighters.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

Spence vs. Crawford fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Terence Crawford (c) -150 Errol Spence (c) +125 Undisputed welterweight title Isaac Cruz -700 Giovanni Cabrera +500 WBA lightweight title eliminator Nonito Donaire -150 Alexandro Santiago +125 Vacant WBC bantamweight title Sergio Garcia -125 Yoenis Tellez +105 Junior middleweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main event. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

Spence vs. Crawford picks, predictions



Main event pick Brian Campbell Spence via majority decision Luke Thomas Spence via decision Brent Brookhouse Spence via split decision Michael Mormile Crawford via TKO10 Brandon Wise Spence via split decision

Campbell: In a fight this close on paper between well-rounded and unbeaten champions, something has got to separate them. In this fight, it's the chin and heavy pressure of Spence that will eventually get to Crawford, who has shown in the past that he can be hurt and even dropped. Crawford is the slicker of the two who may have more ways to win, but the one thing no other opponent has been able to do to Spence is stop his forward momentum. Unless Crawford can visibly hurt Spence and back him up early, there's an inevitability to the idea that Spence's educated pressure style will eventually catch up to Crawford, too, in an absolute thriller.

Brookhouse: This is a near impossible fight to pick. Spence and Crawford have separated them from the pack at welterweight and "the pack" is filled with legitimate competition. Spence's pressure and proven ability to gut through a war while utilizing his dynamic offense could be a problem for Crawford, who has been hurt by worse fighters in his career. Spence's inactivity, fighting just once since December 2020, would concern me more if he hadn't looked every bit the force he always has been against Yordenis Ugas in April of last year. Crawford has more slickness and has been a little more active. I think there's good reason why Crawford has maintained a slight edge as the betting favorite and it took until roughly one sentence ago for me to change my pick from a narrow Crawford win to a narrow Spence win, who I simply think will have the flashier, more eye-catching moments that get the judges to shade rounds in his favor in a very close fight.

Wise: As has been stated throughout the buildup to this epic clash, buckle up for 12 rounds of high-speed chess. Both of these guys posses devastating power, but they have also shown incredible chins while facing the best competition of this era at 147 pounds. While Crawford has built himself up through the lower weight classes and had little issues in each step up, it feels like this is finally where he meets his match. Spence has a rugged style where even if he gets clipped, he takes a step and bites down on the mouthpiece only to come back stronger. Unless Crawford is able to get inside early and frustrate Spence with his stance switching, it's tough to imagine Spence won't be able to control the ring a bit with his power as he disciplines Crawford on the way in.