One of the biggest prize fights in the modern era of boxing takes place Saturday as undefeated champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. meet in a long-awaited welterweight unification bout. Their 12-round main event anchors the SHOWTIME pay-per-view main Crawford vs. Spence fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner will become the first unified welterweight champion in the history of the four-major-belt era. Crawford owns the WBO title, while Spence is putting the WBA, IBF and WBC belts at stake. This showdown has been years in making but was repeatedly held up by stalled negotiations. However, the combatants finally came to terms and Saturday's fight will heavily impact their legacies.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford preview

Many boxing observers have long been resigned to the notion that this fight would never be made because of the sport's murky politics and disputes among rival promotions that have long held boxing back from making its most coveted matchups.

The dynamic is similar to that of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who didn't meet until Mayweather was 38 and Pacquiao was 36 and battling a shoulder injury. Mayweather won a lackluster decision in the May 2015 welterweight title fight that left most observers disappointed and wondering what might have been if they had met in their primes.

Both the 35-year-old Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and 33-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) could be considered in their late primes and, although most boxing fans consider this showdown long overdue, most are still thrilled it was made at all.

Crawford is known as a slick boxer-puncher who takes his time and uses his speed and range to wear down opponents. Once he senses his opponent has faded, Crawford blitzes forward and often puts his opponents away. Crawford enters Saturday with 10 consecutive finishes, with eight of them coming in the sixth round or later.

Spence is more of a traditional power puncher who walks down his opponents from the opening bell and overwhelms them with volume and impact. He has eight career first-round knockouts, but three of his past four wins have come by decision.

Conventional wisdom suggests this matchup will come down to whether Spence can consistently close the distance and wear down Spence with his physicality, or if the elusive Crawford can keep the fight at range and pick his spots to attack. See who to back at SportsLine.

