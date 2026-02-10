Errol Spence Jr. is reportedly mounting a comeback. Former unified welterweight champion Spence is expected to end his nearly three-year hiatus, making his 154-pound debut against former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.

Spence vs. Tszyu is expected to take place in Australia in June, according to ESPN, following an initial report by Ring Magazine and subsequently reported by veteran journalist Dan Rafael. The fight is expected to take place on either June 6 or June 13, with a venue still to be determined. The fight would headline a PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view, according to Rafael and ESPN.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) has not competed since July 2023. Spence suffered his first career loss that night, suffering three knockdowns and a ninth-round stoppage in an undisputed welterweight title fight against Terence Crawford. Rumors tied Spence to a fight with WBC middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora, but it never materialized. Fundora will instead defend his title against former unified champion Keith Thurman on March 28.

Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) is undergoing his own rehabilitation. Tszyu's 24-fight undefeated streak was snapped by a split decision loss to Fundora. He went 2-2 after that: beating Anthony Velasquez and Joseph Spencer, but getting stopped by Bakhram Murtazaliev and Fundora.

Spence's expected comeback ends speculation that he'd retire after the "Bud" fight. Instead, Crawford retired after winning his third undisputed weight class title.