The main card for the welterweight unification bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas is now complete with many familiar faces for boxing fans. The card, which takes place April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, features four pay-per-view fights following a two-fight undercard on Showtime.

In the night's co-feature, Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) looks to bounce back from his highly-competitive loss to Gervonta Davis. Cruz will take on Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KO) in a lightweight bout. Gamboa is a former unified featherweight champion but has now lost two consecutive fights to elite competition, getting outclassed by Davis as well as Devin Haney.

Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KO) faces Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KO) will also meet in a lightweight clash. Valenzuela put on a big show in October, completely dominating Austin Dulay and establishing his must-watch style. Vargas is a former WBC champion at super featherweight but was last in action losing a wide decision to Cruz in an ugly, foul-filled fight.

Rounding out the main card is a welterweight clash between Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KO) and Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KO). Crowley is coming off a big December upset of Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, who entered that fight as the IBF No. 1 contender. Lopez has not fought since December 2020 but has won five of six since 2016.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Radzhab Butatev and Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa serve as the undercard bouts that will air on Showtime.

Spence vs. Ugas card, odds

Errol Spence, Jr. (c) -450 vs. Yordenis Ugas (c) +350, welterweight unification

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriokis Gamboa, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Radzhab Butaev, welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, junior welterweight

Viewing information