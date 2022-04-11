A massive welterweight unification bout is finally set. Three of the four recognized titles at 147 pounds will be at stake when IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr. takes on WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 16. The action all goes down on Showtime PPV.

Spence bounced back from the horrific car accident in October 2019 with an impressive showing against Danny Garcia in December 2020. He was expected to battle legendary champion Manny Pacquiao in 2021, but suffered a fractured orbital bone in training camp and was forced to withdraw. In his place stepped Ugas, who beat Pacquiao to claim the WBA crown. Now, the men battle with the potential of an undisputed bout in the near future as WBO titleholder Terence Crawford mulls his next move.

In the night's co-feature, Isaac Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KO) looks to bounce back from his highly-competitive loss to Gervonta Davis. Cruz will take on Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-4, 18 KO) in a lightweight bout. Gamboa is a former unified featherweight champion but has now lost two consecutive fights to elite competition, getting outclassed by Davis as well as Devin Haney.

Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KO) faces Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KO) will also meet in a lightweight clash. Valenzuela put on a big show in October, completely dominating Austin Dulay and establishing his must-watch style. Vargas is a former WBC champion at super featherweight but was last in action losing a wide decision to Cruz in an ugly, foul-filled fight.

Rounding out the main card is a welterweight clash between Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KO) and Josesito Lopez (38-8, 21 KO). Crowley is coming off a big December upset of Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, who entered that fight as the IBF No. 1 contender. Lopez has not fought since December 2020 but has won five of six since 2016.

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Radzhab Butatev and Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa serve as the undercard bouts that will air on Showtime.

Below is the complete fight card as well as the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Some odds will not post until later in the week. Be sure to stay tuned to this page all week long for the latest news, analysis and betting advice for the massive event in Arlington, Texas, this weekend.

Spence vs. Ugas card, odds

Errol Spence, Jr. (c) -500 vs. Yordenis Ugas (c) +380, welterweight unification

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriokis Gamboa, lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez, welterweight

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Radzhab Butaev, welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa, junior welterweight

Viewing information