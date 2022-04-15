Three major welterweight titles are on the line Saturday when undefeated WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. takes on WBA king Yordenis Ugas in a 12-round boxing main event. The pay-per-view portion of the main fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Spence sits at No. 5 in Ring Magazine's prestigious pound-for-pound rankings and is generally considered one of the best active boxers on the planet. However, he hasn't fought since December 2020 because of a retina injury suffered in training camp last year as he prepared for a fight against the iconic Manny Pacquaio. Ugas filled in for Spence on short notice and handily beat Pacquaio as a massive underdog in the biggest victory of his career. In doing so, Ugas set the stage for Saturday's anticipated showdown.

Spence vs. Ugas preview

Spence (27-0) is a former Golden Gloves champion and 2012 Olympian who was widely viewed as a future star ever since his decorated amateur days. He wasted no time in delivering on his promise as a professional, delivering a lethal combination of power, speed, timing and ring smarts.

The 32-year-old New York native moved quickly through the ranks and once authored a streak of 11 consecutive stoppages. This run included his first title fight in May 2017 against former champion Kell Brook in Brook's native England. He stopped Brook in the 11th round to take the IBF title and later added the WBC crown with a split-decision victory over rugged veteran Shawn Porter in September 2019. The narrow decision remains the closest he has come to tasting defeat.

However, his career was then derailed by a car accident in which Spence received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was later charged with DWI. He returned to the ring in December 2020 to defeat resilient veteran Danny Garcia by decision.

Ugas (27-4) didn't become a household name until his upset of Pacquaio, but the 35-year-old Cuban has been a dominant force for several years. He has won 12 of his past 13 fights, with the only defeat in that span coming against Porter. Ugas picked up the WBA title with a decision victory over Abel Ramos in September 2020 and the win over Pacquaio was his first title defense.

Ugas controlled the action, landing the more accurate and harder shots against the fading superstar, who has since retired from boxing. He won a unanimous decision and can now cement his status as among the sport's elite with another mammoth upset.

