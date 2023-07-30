The entire sports world turned its focus to Las Vegas on Saturday night for the undisputed welterweight title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, which has been years in the making. Unsurprisingly, tickets to the main event were a hot commodity, and stars from every field were on hand for the historic event.

Current and former boxers, of course, made up a majority of the big names sitting ringside. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was there in a bright green shirt, as were fellow former champs Thomas Hearns, Evander Holyfield and Manny Pacquiao. Among the current fighters in the building was former heavyweight titlest Deontay Wilder.

There was also a notable contingent of NBA players, including Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who is currently the subject of extensive trade rumors. Lillard has long been a boxing fanatic and often shares his thoughts about fights on his Twitter feed. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was also spotted, as was Dwyane Wade, who is set to enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

From the field of entertainment we had actor Tracy Morgan and musicians Chance the Rapper and Chris Brown. Neither had as big of a stage as Eminem, however. The legendary rapper actually led Crawford's walkout, after agreeing to do so on Instagram recently. Crawford walked out to Eminem's "Lose Yourself," though unfortunately the Detroit rapper did not perform the song live, which was a bit of a disappointment.

Spence and Crawford are both looking to become the first unified welterweight champion of the four-belt era.