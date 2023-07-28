The biggest fight of the year is set to go down on Saturday night after Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford stepped on the scales for their official weigh-in Friday in Las Vegas. Both fighters made weight, clearing the final hurdle for their battle to crown an undisputed welterweight champion.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO), the reigning WBC, IBF and WBA champion, tipped the scales at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds. WBO champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) came in slightly lighter at 146.8 pounds. Crawford is the naturally smaller man, having come up through his career from winning world titles at lightweight to becoming undisputed champion at junior welterweight before landing at welterweight where fans have been salivating at the thought of a clash with Spence.

Spence has competed his entire career at welterweight and is large for the division. He also has hinted that the Crawford fight will be his last at 147 pounds, though the bilateral rematch clause for the fight says the winner will be able to dictate the weight for the rematch, meaning if Crawford wins, he could force Spence to make the cut one more time.

There were no dramatics when the two men came face-to-face after their weights were announced, instead shaking hands.

"We're gonna make history, baby," Crawford said.

"And make bank," Spence replied.

Here are the official weigh-in results and odds for Saturday's event.

Main card (Showtime PPV, 8 p.m. ET)

Errol Spence Jr. (c) (147) vs. Terence Crawford (c) (146.8), undisputed welterweight championship

Isaac Cruz (134.6) vs. Giovanni Cabrera (134.2), lightweights

Nonito Donaire (117.2) vs. Alexandro Santiago (117.6) vacant WBC bantamweight title

Sergio Garcia (155.4) vs. Yoenis Tellez (155.6), junior middleweight

Preliminary card (Showtime Sports YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)