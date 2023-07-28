There's just one day to go until the long-awaited superfight between unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO champ Terrence Crawford to crown the first champion of the four-belt era. On Friday evening, Spence and Crawford will step on the scales at the official weigh-in for the final step to make things official.

The weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue that will host Saturday's fight. Fans can also watch the weigh-ins streaming live on the official Showtime Sports YouTube channel.

Here are the official card and odds for Saturday's event. Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Main card (Showtime PPV, 8 p.m. ET)

Errol Spence Jr. (c) (28-0, 22 KO) +120 vs. Terence Crawford (c) (39-0, 30 KO) -140, undisputed welterweight championship

Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KO) -700 vs. Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KO) +500, lightweights

Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) -135 vs. Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO) +115, vacant WBC bantamweight title

Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KO) -125 vs. Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KO) +105, junior middleweight

Preliminary card (Showtime Sports YouTube, 6 p.m. ET)