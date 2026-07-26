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Errol Spence vs. Tim Tszyu fight live updates: Results, scorecard and full card for middleweight showdown

The former welterweight champion makes his first appearance in three years when he travels to Australia

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"The Truth" has returned. Errol Spence Jr. is back in a main event fight in Australia this weekend when he takes on Tim Tszyu in Sydney. It marks the first time since 2023 that Spence will step back into the ring -- and it may be his last.

Spence lost a brutal fight against Terence Crawford three years ago to crown an undisputed welterweight champion. Now, Spence hopes to write his own history when he takes on Tszyu, who is fresh off a pair of bounce back wins after taking a second beating at the hands of Sebastian Fundora in July 2025. 

The card was also expected to feature Stephen Fulton in his return to action, but the former two-division champion missed weight by 6.5 pounds, forcing his bout with Liam Wilson to be canceled.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 9 p.m. ET. Follow along with live results and highlights below, and check out our Spence vs. Tszyu predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Spence vs. Tszyu fight card, results

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Errol Spence -136 vs. Tim Tszyu +116, middleweights
  • Ahmad Reda vs. Paul Fleming, lightweights
  • Callum Peters vs. Ivan Actis, middleweights
  • Paolo Aokuso -700 vs. Luis Antonio Tejeda +450, light heavyweights

Spence vs. Tszyu scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Spence












Tszyu












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