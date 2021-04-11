A planned bout with Mike Tyson may not have come together for Evander Holyfield, but the boxing legend is still set to step back into the ring this summer. Holyfield will face Kevin McBride in an exhibition bout on the undercard of the June 5 Triller pay-per-view headlined by Teofimo Lopez defending his unified lightweight titles against George Kambosos. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated and later confirmed by The Athletic and Yahoo Sports.

Holyfield, 58, has been retired since a win over Brian Nielsen in May 2011. Holyfield is a former four-time heavyweight world champion, becoming one of the all-time greats in boxing's most prestigious division after a run as undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Holyfield and Tyson have been tied to a potential exhibition bout since before Tyson's first exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in November. The two sides went back and forth through the early months of 2021 before Holyfield's camp stated that Tyson had turned down $25 million to make the fight, which would have been the third meeting between the two. Holyfield won the two prior bouts, with the second being the infamous "bite fight," in which Tyson bit a chunk out of Holyfield's ear.

McBride was Tyson's final professional opponent, winning the June 2005 clash when Tyson quit before the start of the seventh round. McBride's final career fight came in July 2011. He went 2-6 after the victory over Tyson.

According to the Sports Illustrated report, the fight will be fought over eight, two-minute rounds with the fighters not wearing headgear.