A pair of former champions square off when boxing legend Evander Holyfield takes on former MMA star Vitor Belfort in the headliner boxing match on Saturday. Belfort, 44, was originally set to take on Oscar De La Hoya, but De La Hoya was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Holyfield, 58, stepped in to fill the role.

Holyfield vs. Belfort preview

Wise notes that neither fighter has boxed in a very long time with both coming out of retirement. Belfort, who is 1-0 in his pro boxing career, last boxed in April 2006, when he knocked out Josemario Neves in 1:01 of the first round. He has been training for this event when it was originally announced he would meet De La Hoya.

Belfort, who is a former UFC Heavyweight Tournament champion, former UFC light heavyweight champion, and Cage Rage world light heavyweight champion, has lost three of his last five MMA events, which also included a no-contest. His last win was at UFC 212 in June 2017 when he won by unanimous decision over Nate Marquardt. In his last fight in May 2018, he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida at UFC 224. He announced his retirement after the bout.

Holyfield has not been in the ring for over a decade. In his last fight in May 2011, he knocked out Brian Nielsen at 2:49 of the 10th round. He went 6-2-1 in his final nine bouts before announcing his retirement. Holyfield won the WBF heavyweight title at age 47 in 2010.

For his career, Holyfield posted 44 wins against 10 losses with two draws and one no contest. He was the undisputed champion at cruiserweight in the late 1980s and was the heavyweight champion in the early 1990s. Holyfield is still the only boxer to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes in the three-belt era.

How to make Holyfield vs. Belfort picks

