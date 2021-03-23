Negotiations for a fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have reportedly come to standstill. Multiple members of Evander Holyfield's team say that Mike Tyson recently rejected an offer for a $25 million fight against Holyfield that would've taken place on May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to ESPN.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," Holyfield's manager, Kris Lawrence, claimed in a statement on Monday. "We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."

Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in November of 2020. Rumors of a potential Tyson vs. Holyfield event started after that.

It appeared that a potential Tyson-Holyfield fight would be a natural fit with Triller, the promotion company that put on the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight. But Tyson shot that down with a post on his Instagram page on Saturday in which he said he'd "never" work with Triller again.

"Just to be clear there is no Tyson with Triller fight," Tyson wrote. "I don't know any Triller executives personally. I don't have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event.I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league.

"I will never do another event or any business with Triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn't true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller's Fight Club."

While Tyson said future fights will be through Legends Only League promotion, it's unclear at this point if or when he is planning to get in the ring again.

Tyson and Holyfield had an iconic rivalry in the 1990s. Holyfield won the first fight in November 1996 via an 11th round TKO. In the June 1997 rematch, Tyson earned a 4th round disqualification after biting Holyfield's ear twice.