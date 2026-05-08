Fabio Wardley defends the WBO heavyweight title Saturday against former IBF champion Daniel Dubois in a 12-round boxing main event. The main Wardley vs. Dubois fight card is set for 1 p.m. ET from Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, and will be on DAZN pay-per-view. The latest Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois odds list Wardley as the slight -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), with Dubois at +100. The over/under for total rounds completed is 8.5.

Wardley is coming off a TKO win over Joseph Parker to claim the WBO interim heavyweight crown on Oct. 25, 2025. Dubois, meanwhile, is coming off a fifth-round knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk on July 19, 2025. Before locking in your Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois picks, make sure you see the Wardley vs. Dubois predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst with decades of experience. He is coming off a massively profitable 2025 campaign. One of his biggest winners was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220).

His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155) while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also correctly predicted Jake Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July. Anyone who has followed Nagel's boxing picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, with the Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois fight card approaching, Nagel has studied the matchup from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Wardley vs. Dubois preview

Wardley, 31, is 20-0 for his career, with 19 knockouts and one decision, along with one draw. He began his professional career in April 2017. After winning his first eight fights, he defeated Simon Vallily by TKO in the third round to win the vacant English heavyweight title on Aug. 1, 2020. He later retained the English heavyweight crown with a first-round knockout of Nick Webb on Aug. 7, 2021.

On Nov. 26, 2022, he won the vacant British heavyweight title by knocking out Nathan Gorman in the third round. He followed that up with a TKO win over Michael Polite Coffie for the vacant WBA Continental heavyweight crown on April 1, 2023. Since then, he has added several other titles, including the WBO interim heavyweight title. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Dubois, 28, has won three of his last four fights. He has held multiple heavyweight championships at the regional level. He began his career in April 2017, with a first-round TKO of Marcus Kelly. By July of that year, he won the vacant WBC Youth heavyweight title with a knockout of Mauricio Barragan in the second round.

He won the vacant Southern Area heavyweight crown with a first-round knockout of A.J. Carter. He previously held the World Boxing Association heavyweight title from 2022 to 2023, and the International Boxing Federation heavyweight crown from 2024 to 2025. Dubois is 22-3 for his career, including 21 wins by knockout. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois predictions

One Wardley vs. Dubois pick for Nagel recommends. He's going Under on total rounds. None of either fighters' last three bouts have gone the distance. Nagel also knows all but two of Wardley's fights have ended early, and suggests that this fight will be no exception.

"Both fighters have promised nonstop action from the start, and their combined knockout rate of 90% has us leaning toward the Under 8.5 rounds," Nagel said. See Nagel's other picks at SportsLine.

How to make Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois picks

Nagel has locked in two other picks, including a money-line play, and a confident method of victory bet. He's sharing them only at SportsLine.

Who wins Wardley vs. Dubois, and which method of victory prop presents massive value? Visit SportsLine now to see Josh Nagel's best bets for the Saturday, May 9, heavyweight bout, all from the combat sports specialist who has covered the sport for more than 20 years, and find out.