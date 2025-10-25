For a second consecutive fight, Fabio Wardley had to dig deep for a dramatic late stoppage. On Saturday in London's O2 Arena, Wardley forced an 11th-round stoppage of Joseph Parker to win the WBO interim heavyweight championship and plant himself firmly in the mix of contenders for Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed heavyweight championship.

Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champion, battled his way back into contention in recent years. As a staple of events held in Saudi Arabia, Parker defeated Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole. While biding time as he was passed over for the likes of Daniel Dubois vs. Usyk, Parker was placed into a dangerous fight with Wardley, the hard-hitting English heavyweight.

One fight prior to facing Parker, Wardley was pushed to the brink by Justis Huni. Huni had badly outboxed Wardley until Wardley scored a dramatic 10th-round knockout.

The script was much the same on Saturday, with Parker largely getting the better of Wardley round after round. Wardley showed a tremendous chin to continue to fight forward and keep himself in the fight.

With the kind of power Wardley possesses, it was only a matter of time before he'd turn the tables, and that moment came in Round 11, with a series of heavy shots putting Parker along the ropes. As Wardley fired away, the referee jumped in to halt the action.

The stoppage was not without controversy, as many punches in the finishing flurry missed and some felt as though Parker deserved a chance to remain in the fight a bit longer.

Regardless, the victory is the biggest of Wardley's career, and at 20-0-1 he is in a position as an interim heavyweight champion for a future title shot.

For Parker, attention will certainly be focused on a rematch and an opportunity to put himself right back in the mix.