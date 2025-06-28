Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is set for Saturday in Anaheim and one of the biggest boxing spectacles of the year is a perfect time to utilize the latest FanDuel promo code. Paul will fight the 39-year-old Chavez Jr., who was the WBC Middleweight Champion in the early 2010s. Paul is the -700 favorite in the latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds from FanDuel, while Chavez Jr. is a +450 underdog for anyone looking to utilize the latest FanDuel promo code. There are also dozens of Paul vs. Chavez Jr. props and you can get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins with the latest FanDuel promo code. If you want to learn more about the FanDuel promo code, other sportsbook promos or boxing betting options on betting sites like FanDuel for Paul vs. Chavez, we've got you covered.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Preview

Paul began his career by fighting a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA star and then a series of mixed martial artists, but he toppled 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in November. The fight was streamed live on Netflix and was watched by over 100 million people worldwide. The victory did little to further establish Paul as a legitimate boxer because of the 30-year age gap between fighters, but a bout with Chavez Jr. could help the 28-year-old take a step towards being taken seriously.

Chavez Jr. is the son of former three-division world champion Julio Cesar Chavez and is himself a former world champion. He won the WBC Middleweight Championship in June of 2011 off Sebastian Zbik and defended that belt three times before suffering the first loss of his career to Sergio Martinez on Sept. 15, 2012. He'd never fight for a world title again and is now 54-6-1 with 34 knockouts after beginning his career at 46-0-1.

The two fighters share one opponent in common, with Chavez Jr. losing to former UFC champion Anderson Silva via split-decision after eight rounds in 2021 while Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision after eight rounds in 2022. However, after nearly three years off, Chavez Jr. did return to action to beat mixed martial artist Uriah Hall by unanimous decision after a six-round battle last July.

Paul will have a five-inch reach advantage and is 11 years younger than Chavez Jr. He should also be more comfortable with the 200-pound weight limit as the generally beefier fighter after Chavez Jr. spent most of his career fighting in the 160-pound weight class. However, Chavez Jr. is obviously the far more experienced fighter and he could also have the advantage in a 10-round bout, with Paul only competing in one other fight at 10 rounds against Nate Diaz in 2023.

