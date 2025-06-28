Jake Paul may will face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, with the latest FanDuel promo code being the perfect way to spice up the action. Paul is the -700 favorite, with Chavez a +450 underdog in the latest Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. There are ample Paul vs. Chavez props to consider as well, including method of victory and round betting. Plus, with the latest FanDuel promo code, new users earn $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. If you want to learn more about the FanDuel promo code, other sportsbook promos or boxing betting options on betting sites like FanDuel for Paul vs. Chavez, we've got you covered.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. betting preview

This will be Paul's first main event in California. He was a part of the undercard for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020, when Paul fought former NBA player Nate Robinson in his second professional fight. Back then, nobody took Paul seriously as a boxer, but even the harshest critic has to take the social media star more seriously now after victories over top fighters such as Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, along with established boxers such as Ryan Bourland, Andre August and most notably against Tyson in November.

Paul defeated The Baddest Man on the Planet via unanimous decision after eight rounds in his last contest. There was a 31-year age gap between Paul and Tyson, however, and Paul has the youth advantage against Chavez as well at 28, compared to Chavez at 39. Chavez has fought 61 professional fights compared to Paul's 12, and this age difference isn't nearly as extreme as Paul's last fight.

Chavez (54-6-1) defeated Uriah Hall by unanimous decision after six rounds on July 20 in a Paul undercard in his first fight since December 2021. Chavez was unbeaten over his first 47 career fights and his father, Julio Cesar Chavez, was a world champion and his younger brother, Omar, is also a professional boxer. Despite taking a two and a half year break from 2022 until his fight against Hall, Chavez has trained to box his entire life, whereas Paul (11-1) picked up the sport seriously later in life. Saturday's fight is scheduled for a 10-round cruiserweight match.

There are many different betting strategies you could choose for Paul vs. Chavez, but if you're looking for a huge payday, round betting could be the way to go. Paul has won two of his last four fights by first-round knockouts, and that would pay +4000 on FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel puts -134 odds on the fight going the distance, with Paul at -105 odds to win by point or decision and Chavez at +1000 odds to win that scenario.

