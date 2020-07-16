Watch Now: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Each Announce They're Back ( 1:42 )

Lightweight contender Felix Verdejo will try to position himself for a title shot when he fights undefeated Will Madera on Thursday in Las Vegas. The 10-round bout headlines a four-fight card starting at 8 p.m. ET from The Bubble at the MGM Grand. Verdejo, 27, of Puerto Rico is a -575 favorite (risk $575 to win $100) in the latest Verdejo vs. Madera odds from William Hill, with the 29-year-old New York state product getting +425 (risk $100 to win $425) as the underdog. Before making any Verdejo vs. Madera picks, see the latest Top Rank boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside the ring. Kahn manages nearly 10 percent of Top Rank's fighters and can be seen and heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" show on FITE TV.

Not surprisingly, Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is a stunning 12-0 on his SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a 5-0 sweep this month to extend his highly-profitable run.

Last year, Kahn called Deontay Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round, a massive 22-1 long shot bet. "Based on everything Wilder has expressed leading up to the fight and his true dislike and beef with Breazeale, expect Wilder to come out and try to get rid of him early to make a statement," Kahn told readers. The result: Wilder ended it at the 2:17 mark with a violent one-punch knockout, and everyone who followed Kahn's advice cashed huge.

One week ago, Kahn told readers to back heavyweight Carlos Takam as a small favorite over Jerry Forrest, and Takam cruised to a unanimous decision win. It was Kahn's 12th straight winner.

Now, with Thursday's Top Rank boxing card fast approaching, Kahn has studied Verdejo vs. Madera from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released a highly confident pick. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Verdejo vs. Madera preview

Verdejo (26-1, 16 KOs) has won three straight since his TKO loss to Antonio Lozada in 2018. If he beats Madera, it could propel him to a lightweight title shot versus the winner of the much-anticipated Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez title unification bout. According to Kahn, Verdejo has the footwork, hand speed and boxing IQ to make that happen.

However, Madera (15-0-3, 8 KOs) is a dangerous opponent, Kahn said. He defeated previously unbeaten lightweight prospect Thomas Mattice in February 2019, sparking Madera's rise, then fought to a draw against Christian Uruzquieta for the WBC International Silver Lightweight Title later that year. Coming off a TKO win over Edgar Ramirez in January, Madera "doesn't know what it's like to lose," Kahn said. "He has that winner's mindset."

How to make Verdejo vs. Madera picks

For Thursday's Top Rank card, Kahn is highly confident he has the Verdejo vs. Madera winner. You can see his picks, including his prediction on how long the fight lasts, right here.



Who wins Verdejo vs. Madera? And exactly how long does the fight last? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bet for Thursday, all from the fight game manager who's 12-0 on boxing picks since the sport returned, and find out.

