Floyd Mayweather appears to cancel Dec. 31 return in Japan after being misled by promoters

Three days after his news conference in Japan announcing a return to fighting on Dec. 31 with the MMA promotion Rizin Fighting Federation, Floyd Mayweather appeared to call off the bout in a  lengthy Instagram post Wednesday. 

Although the true nature of the New Year's Eve return set for the Saitama Super Arena against 20-year-old featherweight kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa was never publicly disclosed -- including whether it was boxing or MMA, along with any of the rules -- Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) revealed he and his team were "completely derailed" and "blindsided by the arrangements."

Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.

Mayweather, 41, said he had never heard of Nasukawa before his recent trip to Japan and never agreed to an official bout. Instead, he said he was asked to participate in a three-round exhibition "for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee" and that the fight was "purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide."

Things began to turn in the wrong direction, according to Mayweather, once he arrived at the press conference, where he admits "we should have put a stop to it immediately." He went on to apologize to his fans for the "very misleading information" and closed by saying he's "a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions."

Mayweather's post seemed to confirm the notion that he's no longer seeking competitive fights against elite opponents as a boxer. It also likely puts to an end any talk that Mayweather would ever consider a move to MMA, even though it has been him who has largely pushed this narrative at times regarding him fighting in the UFC. 

After running into Manny Pacquiao in September during a music conference in Tokyo, Mayweather has maintained his interest in a 2019 rematch, four years after their long-awaited first meeting set a new pay-per-view record of 4.6 million buys. Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) recently signed with Mayweather adviser Al Haymon and is expected to return against Adrien Broner in a January PPV bout to set up the Mayweather fight. 

Pacquiao, who will turn 40 in December, tweeted out his own reaction to Mayweather's news. 

Mayweather returned to the ring in August 2017 following a two-year layoff to defeat UFC star Conor McGregor. In the days following McGregor's UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October, both Mayweather and the Russian lightweight champion began to stir rumors online that a boxing match between them could be in the works although UFC president Dana White said publicly it would have to be an MMA fight inside the Octagon. 

